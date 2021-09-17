Shampoo and Conditioner Refills That Can Help You Save Money and the Planet

Public Goods

Public Goods has positioned itself to be a one-stop shop for all of the healthy, sustainable, everyday essentials you might ever, ever need. Founded in 2017, the company carries everything from household cleaners to groceries to, you guessed it, shampoos and conditioners packaged in bottles that can be used again and again—as well as refill pouches of their product.

All of the bottles that Public Goods uses to package its products are made from sugarcane-based bio-plastics. Here's why that's specially notable when you're trying to go green: Sugarcane is a form of packaging that does not come from fossil fuels, while traditional plastics, do. (And as such, traditional plastics are not only a major contributor to climate change; they also sit in landfills for decades before decomposing into substances that poison the earth.)

"We wanted to create a healthy product, not just for the human beings using it, but for the planet," says Ninah Jackson, Public Goods product expert. "Sugar cane plastic is considered carbon neutral. In addition to not being made from fossil fuels, sugar cane plastics are made from sugar cane plants grown specifically to create plastic products. So it's not being harvested from the wild. It's also a very fast-growing plant, so it's considered sustainable to harvest."

What's more, these non-petroleum-based bottles break down much faster than typical plastic in a landfill. But you won't want to toss them, because they're meant to be used again and again with Public Goods refill pouches.

"As long as you keep them clean, the bottles can be refilled indefinitely," continues Jackson. "You can refill them forever, and reuse them for whatever you want."

Now on to the refill pouches, and why they're a big step forward for your budget and the environment. The cost for a whopping 34-ounce pouch of shampoo (which is meant to refill your bottle three times) is just $11. The same is true for the conditioner—34 ounces for $11, which will refill your bottle three times.

Meanwhile, by purchasing refill pouches instead of bottle after bottle, the amount of plastic you'll be tossing into landfills will be significantly reduced.

The one caveat to note about Public Goods is that it's a membership-based website. You can buy any product on the site with a free, two-week trial. After the trial, the annual membership fee is $79. Membership can be cancelled at any time.