Do These Weird Reddit Hair Hacks Work? Experts Weigh In

Women in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia have washed their hair in rice water for centuries. This trusted tradition has now become a popular recommendation across Reddit forums. “A rice water rinse is great for hair,” says Amos. “The starches left over in the water act as a great coating to strengthen and moisturize hair, while adding hydration to the scalp. The rice water also contains amino acids that help strengthen roots, increase volume, and keep your hair shiny and smooth.”

How-to: Rinse half cup of uncooked rice with a cup of water. Place the washed rice in a bowl, cover with water, and soak for 15 to 30 minutes. Once the water turns cloudy, strain the water from the rice into a clean bowl. After you shampoo, massage the rice water into your hair, and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing.