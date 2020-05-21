Do These Weird Reddit Hair Hacks Work? Experts Weigh In
We asked celebrity hairstylists what they thought about the hair practices that Redditers rave about.
We all want to have great-looking hair, and a simple search on the internet will reveal numerous hair hacks that promise to help with our quest. However, sometimes it’s hard to know which hacks really work. Ultimately, no one wants to spend hours dedicating themselves to a hair mask or treatment, only to find out it produces no results. So we scoured the deep, dark pages of Reddit and found the most popular (and odd) hair practices. To find out which ones are legit, we had celebrity hairstylists Chuck Amos and Margie Bresciani weigh in on which Reddit hacks receive their stamp of approval.
1
Rice water rinse
Women in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia have washed their hair in rice water for centuries. This trusted tradition has now become a popular recommendation across Reddit forums. “A rice water rinse is great for hair,” says Amos. “The starches left over in the water act as a great coating to strengthen and moisturize hair, while adding hydration to the scalp. The rice water also contains amino acids that help strengthen roots, increase volume, and keep your hair shiny and smooth.”
How-to: Rinse half cup of uncooked rice with a cup of water. Place the washed rice in a bowl, cover with water, and soak for 15 to 30 minutes. Once the water turns cloudy, strain the water from the rice into a clean bowl. After you shampoo, massage the rice water into your hair, and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing.
2
Egg mask
Egg masks are a popular home remedy to help prevent breakage. Rich in protein and biotin, eggs can provide the much-needed nourishment to condition the scalp, improve hair elasticity, and increase hair growth. “Egg masks can work, but they're risky,” says Bresciani. "Leaving the mask on too long can damage your hair. The mask should only be left on your hair for 20 minutes. If it's left on for too long, the egg will harden and become very difficult to rinse out, making your hair dry and prone to shedding.”
3
Mayonnaise mask
Packed with vitamins A, E, D, biotin, and fatty acids, this popular condiment helps to nourish the hair and stimulate new cell growth. “A mayonnaise mask is wonderful for your hair,” says Amos. “The egg yolks in mayonnaise provide protein and collagen that strengthen the hair.”
How-to: Apply mayonnaise to your hair, cover with a shower cap, and let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing out. “Massage the mixture into your scalp and work it down to the tips of your hair. Remember to focus on the tips as these tend to be the most damaged parts of your hair,” recommends Bresciani.
4
Pencils to create coil curls
Trying to create coil curls? Grab some pencils—yes, pencils. “This will create perfect coils,” says Amos.
How-to: Separate damp hair into small sections, wrap each section around a pencil, and leave it to set for 2-3 hours before removing the pencils.
5
Toothbrush and hairspray to tame flyaway hairs
Curly baby hairs and flyaway hair strands can spoil the perfect hairstyle. However, according to a few Reddit readers, a little hairspray spritzed on a toothbrush and lightly brushed over stray hairs will keep them tamed. “This is a great trick often used by professionals on photoshoots,” says Bresiciani. “The small head of the toothbrush and dense bristles offer more control and can grab short, fine hairs, which a regular hairbrush or comb might miss.”
How-to: Spray hairspray onto a new toothbrush and gently brush over flyaway and baby hairs.
6
Using a strainer as a diffuser
If you have curly hair, trying to revamp your curls back to their bouncy status after a wash can be a challenging task. According to a number of forums on Reddit, using a strainer as a diffuser can help to revive lifeless curls. However, Brescani says this hack does not work well on long hair. “If you have long hair, this hack will give you more of a beach wave effect—loose curls towards the tip of your hair but not much volume at the root. It is also important to use a medium-sized strainer; a large strainer does not control the hair, and you’ll find that your hair just blows around in the strainer once air from the blow dryer is applied.”
7
Pre-braiding natural hair to avoid tangles
Standing in the mirror trying to detangle natural hair can be a nightmare. According to Amos, pre-braiding your hair before you wash it is the perfect hack to help prevent a tangled mayhem.
How-to: “Pre-braid your hair before you wash. While washing hair, massage the scalp to clean thoroughly, then allow shampoo to rinse through the braids. Repeat with the conditioning process. When hair is rinsed, squeeze braids and re-rinse them to make sure all the product is out,” says Amos. “Towel dry your hair and take the braids out—your hair should be-tangle free.”
8
Eyeshadow for fuller-looking roots
If you still think eyeshadow is only to be applied to your eyelids, think again. According to Reddit readers, eyeshadow is perfect for covering up a thinning scalp or gray roots. “Applying a little eyeshadow to thin patches helps to give the impression of fuller looking roots,” says Bresciani.
How-to: Use a small makeup brush to apply eyeshadow to any thin or gray roots. Make sure the eyeshadow you choose is matte and close in color to your roots; you don’t want shiny or glittery roots.
9
Avocado deep conditioner
Avocados aren’t just great on toast; you’ll find many readers on Reddit praising their benefits as a hair mask. The fleshy fruit is extremely high in potassium and packed with a rich source of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, and fatty acids. “Growing up in Brazil, I often watched my mother and her sisters apply natural ingredients like avocado to their hair,” says Bresciani. “Avocado masks are one of my favorites because they are intensely moisturizing and help to protect the hair strands from dryness and damage.
How-to: To make an avocado conditioner, take one banana, one ripe peeled and pitted avocado, two tablespoons of olive oil, and two tablespoons of honey. Blend all of the ingredients in a food processor until the mixture is frothy and smooth. Spread the mixture onto damp hair, cover with a shower cap, and let it sit for up to 30 minutes before rinsing. The nourishment provided by this deep conditioner will leave you with shiny, hydrated hair.
10
Egg, banana, and olive oil hair mask
You might have to build up the confidence to actually apply this concoction to your hair but according to those on Reddit, this is the perfect mask for dry, lifeless hair. “Using these natural ingredients is great because the egg provides proteins that help prevent damage to your hair. Meanwhile, banana contains lots of potassium and vitamin B, which helps to strengthen and nourish the hair, providing a natural shine,” says Bresciani. “It might smell a bit funky due to the egg, so make sure to wash out well with cold water and shampoo.”
How-to: To make up this mask, you’ll need one banana, one egg, and one teaspoon of olive oil. Start off by mashing the banana, then add the egg and olive oil and mix together. Apply the mask to your hair and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing with shampoo and cold water.
11
Using a clothing iron to straighten your hair
There is no shortage of flatirons and straightening brushes on the market today, but according to some Reddit readers, using a clothing iron to straighten your hair is the secret to achieving bone-straight locks. Brescani disagrees with this hack and advises strongly against it. “Flatirons on the market today are designed to protect and straighten all hair types and textures using controlled temperatures," she says. "Clothing irons get extremely hot and although they do straighten your hair, you also run the risk of burning your hair strands, making your hair dry and brittle. Using a clothing iron so close to your face is also very dangerous and can result in serious injury.”