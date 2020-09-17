This Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Breathed Life Back Into My Thin Hair

About a year ago, I decided to completely revamp my hair care routine. I had recently gone through a period of stress-induced hair loss, and my locks were the thinnest they’ve ever been. As my hair started to grow back in, I realized I needed to use products with clean and nourishing ingredients rather than the random bottles I typically bought on a whim. That’s when I began researching shampoos and conditioners for fine and damaged hair and found the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner. I kid you not, I saw a difference in the look and feel of my hair after using these products one time. And I’ve never looked back.