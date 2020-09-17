This Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Breathed Life Back Into My Thin Hair

About a year ago, I decided to completely revamp my hair care routine. I had recently gone through a period of stress-induced hair loss, and my locks were the thinnest they’ve ever been. As my hair started to grow back in, I realized I needed to use products with clean and nourishing ingredients rather than the random bottles I typically bought on a whim. That’s when I began researching shampoos and conditioners for fine and damaged hair and found the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner. I kid you not, I saw a difference in the look and feel of my hair after using these products one time. And I’ve never looked back.
Formulated specifically to volumize fine hair, the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner are vegan, cruelty- and gluten-free, paraben- and sulfate-free, and petrolatum- and mineral oil-free. Their key ingredients include biotin to strengthen, pro vitamin B5 to hydrate, saw palmetto berry extract to add body, coconut oil to condition, and loquat fruit extract to maintain fullness.
The brand recommends applying both the shampoo and conditioner at the midpoint of your hair and working them through to your roots and ends. I lather my hair in these products every other day, and my locks consistently look smooth, shiny, and fuller than they actually are.
If I haven’t convinced you to try these out yet, take it from the hundreds of Amazon shoppers who have given both the shampoo and conditioner five-star reviews. “Great for fine hair that needs a lift!” a reviewer wrote. “I have very fine, long, wavy hair, [and] I have a hard time finding a shampoo that gives it volume without frizz. This is the best! Smells so fresh, too.”
Another added: “After my first wash there was a clear difference to my hair. After a second wash my hair felt amazing. I’m impressed. Love it!”
At $26 for the shampoo and $27 for the conditioner, this is the most I’ve ever spent on products for my hair. I must admit, I was skeptical to pull the plug, but I’ve had the same bottles since last winter and there’s still more to go.
If you have fine hair like me and your goal is to restore volume and shine, I think it’s worth it. My locks still have a long way to go before they’re back to their pre-hair loss state, but this shampoo and conditioner make me feel more confident as my hair continues to grow.
To buy: $26; amazon.com.
To buy: $27; amazon.com.