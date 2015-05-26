Is there such a thing as hair that’s too thick and luxurious looking? If so, we haven’t seen it. Even the thickest hair can thin over time, due to age, hormonal changes, and styling damage. That’s why the extra volume boost that comes from Lea Journo’s Pouf Micro Fiber Powder is so welcome. The secret to this fine-powder volumizer is silica, which absorbs your hair’s own natural oils and expands, creating more volume at the crown. Squeeze the bottle a few times at the roots, use your fingers to rub it in (this encourages the silica to plump up and blends the powder into all hair colors), then style your thicker-looking mane.

