My 59-Year-Old Mom Swears By This Volumizing Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Whenever I complain about how heavy my hair is, my mom likes to remind me that she used to have just as much hair as I do. “Before having you and your siblings, I had such thick hair that I’d be able to make the most stunning braids,” she’d say. Now, at 59 years old, my mom’s hair is graying and thinning. Not that she minds gray hair (she proudly wears it instead of using hair color), but I feel bittersweet when I watch her groom her hair, as more and more strands get caught in the bristles of her brush.
I know there’s nothing I can do about my mom’s thinning hair, but for a while I found myself occasionally searching through the anti-aging haircare section for anything volumizing that I could send her way. Like Joey from Friends, I kept thinking that there’s gotta be a better way to give hair some body other than expensive hair dryers and regular trips to salons. My mom is usually reluctant to step out of her comfort zone when it comes to self-care, so anything I were to send her to try has to blend seamlessly into her daily routine.
Thankfully, lightning struck one morning when I was browsing through Nordstrom’s haircare section, looking for a new shampoo for myself. I’ll admit that what first piqued my interest in Philip B’s Weightless Volume Shampoo was its beautiful design. Looking more like a bottle of $200 anti-aging moisturizer than shampoo, I figured it would be a nice gift for my mom. If anything, it’d sit pretty in the shower.
I never thought that my mom would call me a few weeks later, telling me (without prompting) that she “likes the shampoo.” Trust me, this seemingly blasé comment was a big deal. When it comes to my hard-to-please mom, anything she remotely calls “good” means that it’s in fact very, very good.
When I pressed her, she revealed that the shampoo had left her hair feeling incredibly soft and “fluffy” like no other product had before, and that the light floral scent was lovely. Its gentle formula (made without harmful parabens) didn’t dry out her ends, and pairing it with Philip B’s Weightless Conditioning Spray from the same line gave her hair a smooth look without the grease that usually comes with conditioners.
In fact, my mom loves this shampoo so much that she said she’d be “open to getting another bottle” once her current one runs out. High praise from a woman who had been using the same generic drugstore shampoo for years. While Philip B’s shampoo can’t stop my mom’s aging hair from thinning, it’s certainly the closest thing to magic when it comes to giving her hair an extra lift.
To buy: $34; nordstrom.com, amazon.com , or dermstore.com.