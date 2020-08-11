My 59-Year-Old Mom Swears By This Volumizing Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Whenever I complain about how heavy my hair is, my mom likes to remind me that she used to have just as much hair as I do. “Before having you and your siblings, I had such thick hair that I’d be able to make the most stunning braids,” she’d say. Now, at 59 years old, my mom’s hair is graying and thinning. Not that she minds gray hair (she proudly wears it instead of using hair color), but I feel bittersweet when I watch her groom her hair, as more and more strands get caught in the bristles of her brush.