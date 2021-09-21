The Correct Order to Apply Hair Products for the Best Results

4 Leave-in conditioner and/or hair oils (if not heat-styling)

After making sure your strands are tangle-free, it's best to kick off with a hydrating leave-in conditioner. You'll want to apply this while the hair is still wet—not only is your hair more receptive when damp (your cuticles are open), it will also protect your strands from frizzing out as it dries.

Hair oils are a bit more complicated since they can be used on wet or dry hair. If you don't plan on heat styling, this is the time to apply them since your hair will soak in the ingredients best. However, if you plan on heat-styling, hold off. Applying it now will essentially fry your strands, leaving it more susceptible to damage. Lee also notes that not all oils are the same: "Certain oils are for blow-drying and others are for after. When you're not sure, make sure to look at the directions."