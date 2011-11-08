6 Great Natural Hair Products

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated March 01, 2012
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
ojon.com
Want to skip the paraben and other synthetics? Keep your hair healthy with these beauty products.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Shampoo

ojon.com

To restore damaged strands, cleanse with Ojon’s Damage Reverse Restorative Shampoo, a wheat protein-and-coconut blend that will detangle and smooth even the coarsest hair.

To buy: $24, ulta.com.

Featured November 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Conditioner

yestocarrots.com

Lock in color with every wash by coating your ends with. It has organic cucumbers to hydrate and nourish dry strands and a botanical extract to brighten color and prevent fading.

To buy: $16, asos.com.

3 of 6

Volumizing Spray

sephora.com

Get gravity-defying results with Phytovolume Actif Maximizing Volume Spray. The lightweight all-natural formula is made with wheat proteins to thicken strands and keratin amino acids to give that extra oomph.

To buy: $29, sephora.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Dry Shampoo

sephora.com

For a no-time-to-shampoo morning or a middle-of-the-day spruce-up, try Klorane’s Gentle Dry Shampoo. Its hypoallergenic formula has an oat-milk base that will soothe even the most irritated scalps—and it quickly absorbs excess oil and gives your roots a lift at the same time.

To buy: $26, amazon.com.

5 of 6

Cream for Curly Hair

ulta.com

Modern Organic Products’ Defining Cream is infused with olive oil and eucalyptus to give all-day hold without weighing down curls. Work just a dollop into hair after towel drying to control frizz.

To buy: $12, amazon.com.

6 of 6

Anti-Frizz

ulta.com

Tame flyaways and repair split ends with Organix Revitalizing Pomegranate Green Tea Anti-Frizz Serum. This blend of proteins and extracts revives dry ends to give hair a polished finish.

To buy: $7, luckyvitamin.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Gonzalez