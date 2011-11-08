6 Great Natural Hair Products
Shampoo
To restore damaged strands, cleanse with Ojon’s Damage Reverse Restorative Shampoo, a wheat protein-and-coconut blend that will detangle and smooth even the coarsest hair.
To buy: $24, ulta.com.
Featured November 2011
Conditioner
Lock in color with every wash by coating your ends with. It has organic cucumbers to hydrate and nourish dry strands and a botanical extract to brighten color and prevent fading.
To buy: $16, asos.com.
Volumizing Spray
Get gravity-defying results with Phytovolume Actif Maximizing Volume Spray. The lightweight all-natural formula is made with wheat proteins to thicken strands and keratin amino acids to give that extra oomph.
To buy: $29, sephora.com.
Dry Shampoo
For a no-time-to-shampoo morning or a middle-of-the-day spruce-up, try Klorane’s Gentle Dry Shampoo. Its hypoallergenic formula has an oat-milk base that will soothe even the most irritated scalps—and it quickly absorbs excess oil and gives your roots a lift at the same time.
To buy: $26, amazon.com.
Cream for Curly Hair
Modern Organic Products’ Defining Cream is infused with olive oil and eucalyptus to give all-day hold without weighing down curls. Work just a dollop into hair after towel drying to control frizz.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Anti-Frizz
Tame flyaways and repair split ends with Organix Revitalizing Pomegranate Green Tea Anti-Frizz Serum. This blend of proteins and extracts revives dry ends to give hair a polished finish.
To buy: $7, luckyvitamin.com.
