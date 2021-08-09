Hairstylists and Derms Agree: Micellar Water Is the Secret to Better, Longer Hair

It's gentle for sensitive skin

As Dr. Liu suggested, micellar water molecules have an exterior that is water-soluble with an oil-soluble center. "When they come in contact with the hair, the oil-soluble inside attaches to dirt and residue to remove it from the hair in a gentle matter. Because they are extremely gentle, they can be used across all hair types, even in those with chemically treated, dry, or brittle hair," explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.