6 Luxury Hair-Care Products Worth a Splurge
Redken Diamond Oil Shampoo
A shampoo targeted to dry and dull strands, boosted by a trio of oils (coriander, camelina, and apricot) that both soften and strengthen hair and give it noticeable shine without leaving it greasy.
To buy: $30, ulta.com.
Featured August 2013
Philip B Oud Royal Conditioner
“Royal,” perhaps, because this innovative conditioner, which contains molecules that penetrate strands to deliver moisture, hydrates and de-frizzes, for the sort of healthy, glossy mane that has made a certain duchess a hair icon.
To buy: $30, us.spacenk.com.
Shu Uemura Full Shimmer Illuminating Treatment Masque
Light in weight but intensely conditioning, this fragranced masque works magic on brittle, lackluster hair. Bonus for the color-treated: It recharges a fading hue.
To buy: $68, shuuemuraartofhair.usa.com.
Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray
Forget limp locks. Go big—supermodel big—with Oribe’s new paraben-free thickening spray (safe for both color-treated and keratin-treated hair). And because it absorbs dirt and oil, it can be used as dry shampoo, too.
To buy: $37, oribe.com.
Kérastase Initialiste
A rich treatment for the scalp, this serum promotes thicker, more lustrous hair, starting at the roots. Three times a week, massage in a few drops after shampooing and towel-drying hair.
To buy: $60, kerastase-usa.com.
Frederic Fekkai Ageless Overnight Hair Repair
Okay, let’s just say it: This works-as-you-sleep treatment is crazy-expensive. But it’s also a best-seller with rabid fans who swear it turned their hair around. Apply just before going to bed, and the replenishing formula will go to work, leaving hair silky and smooth.
To buy: $195, fekkai.com.
