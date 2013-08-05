6 Luxury Hair-Care Products Worth a Splurge

By Rosa Casoni
Updated August 29, 2014
ulta.com
Yes, these repairing products cost, well, a pretty penny. But if you have problem hair, one of them might just be the help you need.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Redken Diamond Oil Shampoo

ulta.com

A shampoo targeted to dry and dull strands, boosted by a trio of oils (coriander, camelina, and apricot) that both soften and strengthen hair and give it noticeable shine without leaving it greasy.

To buy: $30, ulta.com.

Featured August 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Philip B Oud Royal Conditioner

us.spacenk.com

“Royal,” perhaps, because this innovative conditioner, which contains molecules that penetrate strands to deliver moisture, hydrates and de-frizzes, for the sort of healthy, glossy mane that has made a certain duchess a hair icon.

To buy: $30, us.spacenk.com.

3 of 6

Shu Uemura Full Shimmer Illuminating Treatment Masque

shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com

Light in weight but intensely conditioning, this fragranced masque works magic on brittle, lackluster hair. Bonus for the color-treated: It recharges a fading hue.

To buy: $68, shuuemuraartofhair.usa.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray

oribe.com

Forget limp locks. Go big—supermodel big—with Oribe’s new paraben-free thickening spray (safe for both color-treated and keratin-treated hair). And because it absorbs dirt and oil, it can be used as dry shampoo, too.

To buy: $37, oribe.com.

5 of 6

Kérastase Initialiste

amazon.co.uk

A rich treatment for the scalp, this serum promotes thicker, more lustrous hair, starting at the roots. Three times a week, massage in a few drops after shampooing and towel-drying hair.

To buy: $60, kerastase-usa.com.

6 of 6

Frederic Fekkai Ageless Overnight Hair Repair

fekkai.com

Okay, let’s just say it: This works-as-you-sleep treatment is crazy-expensive. But it’s also a best-seller with rabid fans who swear it turned their hair around. Apply just before going to bed, and the replenishing formula will go to work, leaving hair silky and smooth.

To buy: $195, fekkai.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rosa Casoni