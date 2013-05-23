We Tried Dozens of Leave-In Conditioners—These Are the 10 Best for Silky Smooth Strands

If you’re currently following a three-step hair care routine—shampoo, condition, style—you may want to consider adding a fourth step to the mix. More specifically, we’re talking about using a leave-in conditioner post-conditioning, pre-styling. Contrary to how it may seem, doubling up on a wash-out and leave-in conditioner isn’t redundant. Sure, the two may share the same name and are, at the end of the day, both working to smooth and soften your strands. But leave-in conditioners also serve some very different functions that make them well worth your time and effort. For starters, they’re an excellent way to detangle hair, making the ensuing brushing and styling process that much easier (and ultimately, minimizing the damage you’re doing to your hair from having to vigorously brush out knots and snarls). Speaking of minimizing damage, most formulas these days offer the added benefit of functioning as a heat protectant as well, ensuring all those hot tools don’t wreak havoc on your strands. On the flip side, if you’re not blow drying, leave-ins are choice for tamping down frizzies and flyaways as you air dry. Plus, there’s a litany of great options to be found these days, with something for any and every hair type and texture (and at every price point). In short, you really do need one. Ahead, 10 of the best leave-in conditioners on the market.