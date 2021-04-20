Jupiter Premium Medicated Dandruff Balancing Shampoo & Dry Scalp Nourishing Conditioner For Relief of Dry
This Dandruff-Relieving Shampoo Finally Soothed My Itchy Scalp and Gave Me Smooth, Soft Hair
Hello, game changer.
Even though the skin is the body's largest organ, it's easy to forget about the big patch of it on the top of your head. Sure, most of us have exfoliators, serums, moisturizers, and cleansers for our faces, but plenty of us also probably skip out on doing the same meticulous routine for their scalps. I'm one of the many.
For years, I never gave a second thought to taking care of my hair and scalp beyond the day-to-day shampooing and conditioning—in fact, sometimes I got so tired of washing my chest-length hair that I would skip out on conditioner altogether. But to miss out on washing entirely was never an option. My hair tends to become so greasy and itchy if I don't wash it within two days; for a while, I exasperatedly washed it every single night. However, I've since learned that caring for your hair is really about quality over quantity. If you overwash and use products that strip your strands and scalp of its necessary moisture, it will overcompensate by producing more oil and dandruff, creating a cycle of negativity.
That's why I've since turned to itch-relieving hair products that not only soothe my scalp, but also hydrate it to give it the necessary moisture. And the best I've tried recently is Jupiter's Balancing Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner, which have given me my healthiest scalp in months—as well as the softest, smoothest hair I've ever had.
Designed specifically for flaky, dry, redness- and irritation-prone scalps, Jupiter's shampoo is formulated with zinc pyrithione, an antimicrobial topical ingredient that has been used to treat conditions like dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis (a common scalp condition that leads to scaly patches and red skin) for over 50 years. The conditioner is made with soothing ingredients like vitamin E and oat kernel extract—commonly referred to as colloidal oatmeal—that helps with dryness, redness, and itchiness in skin prone to rashes and eczema. Plus, the shampoo and conditioner are both made with coconut oil, which gives your scalp the moisture it needs.
I'll be frank: I was nervous about trying out my samples from the brand since I had already established a routine with charcoal shampoo and conditioner. But Jupiter made my hair so soft and fluffy, it was almost as if I had gone to my hairstylist for a treatment. I even found myself petting my hair after using it for the first week, stunned by its silky volume. The shampoo never feels heavy (something that would be anathema to me, considering how thick my hair is already), and I've definitely noticed less splits and breakage since using the conditioner.
The shampoo and conditioner aren't Jupiter's only noteworthy products. Like your face, your hair could benefit from concentrated serums, and Jupiter's Restoring Serum uses zinc pyrithione and salicylic acid to gently exfoliate plus green tea extract, an antioxidant booster against free radicals that lead to photoaging. Shoppers also rave that the leave-on Soothing Elixir with eucalyptus extract instantly relieves itchiness.
Although the Balancing Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner are each $23 for 9.5 fluid ounces, I've found that a little goes a long way with the shampoo—I use about a French macaron-sized pump each time. And after being sold out for weeks, they're finally back in stock on Jupiter's site (although the set is already unavailable at Amazon again).
Shop my new favorite shampoo and conditioner for soft, smooth hair below.
