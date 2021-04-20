This Dandruff-Relieving Shampoo Finally Soothed My Itchy Scalp and Gave Me Smooth, Soft Hair

For years, I never gave a second thought to taking care of my hair and scalp beyond the day-to-day shampooing and conditioning—in fact, sometimes I got so tired of washing my chest-length hair that I would skip out on conditioner altogether. But to miss out on washing entirely was never an option. My hair tends to become so greasy and itchy if I don't wash it within two days; for a while, I exasperatedly washed it every single night. However, I've since learned that caring for your hair is really about quality over quantity. If you overwash and use products that strip your strands and scalp of its necessary moisture, it will overcompensate by producing more oil and dandruff, creating a cycle of negativity.