How to Talk to Your Hairstylist and Get the Look You Want

Brook’s biggest client pet peeve? Indecision. “If a client is unsure of what they want, even after the consultation, I never move forward with a cut or color. No one is happy if the targeted look was not clearly identified, and in turn, the results are neither satisfying to the client nor the hairdresser,” says Brook. “If someone is on the fence about a change or look, I politely tell them to come back another day when they are ready.” In order to truly get to create a look that you love, make sure you have clearly defined objectives.

Another tip? Try to schedule your appointments for earlier in the day, says Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Beachwaver. Chances are, your stylist won’t be running behind and will have time to dive into the details with you.