Hair Plopping Is the Secret to Perfectly Defined Air-Dried Curls (Without the Frizz)

You can use a long-sleeve T-shirt or a towel for this step. If using a T-shirt, lay the shirt down on a counter or bed with the sleeves closest to you. Flip your head over and place all of your hair in the center of the shirt—ends first—and lean in until the crown of your head touches the material. Pull the bottom of the shirt up and over the back of your head until it reaches your neck. Grab the sleeves towards the armpits and twist them, gathering all the excess shirt material. Next, cross the sleeves behind your head and pull them around to your forehead; tie a knot to secure the shirt in place, like a turban.

If using a towel, lay it horizontally on a counter or bed and follow the same steps, wrapping the ends of the towel around your head and twisting excess material before tucking it under the back of the towel. But beware—“Not all towels are created equal for hair plopping,” warns Rush. “The best one on the market is DevaCurl’s Devatwist Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel Wrap ($24; ulta.com). It’s lightweight and helps draw out the moisture so the weight of the towel isn’t sitting heavy on your curls while you’re getting ready.”