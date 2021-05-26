7 Reasons Why Your Fine Hair Can’t Hold a Curl

1 You haven’t got the temperature ‘just right’

“You don’t want to be using heat over 350 degrees,” says Aleasha Rivers, a Davines educator. “This could cause the hair to shut its cuticle and therefore flatten itself, unable to hold a bend. But you don’t want the temperature too low that it is not strong enough to heat the amount of hair you are picking up in each section.”

The solution: Aim for a heat that creates a curl in your hair without being over 350 degrees. This heat will vary depending on your hair texture and the style of curl you’re trying to achieve—practice makes perfect with this one.