10 Easy Hacks for Maintaining Natural Hair at Home, According to Hairstylists

Conditioning after you shampoo helps to reduce breakage and is essential for healthy hair. Conditioners smooth and detangle by replacing moisture and vital proteins into the hair shaft. For dry and damaged hair, Spiller recommends a honey and coconut oil mask: “The coconut oil binds to the hair, helping to reduce keratin loss and. And since honey is a humectant, it helps to impart moisture retention.” To make this mask, mix one tablespoon of coconut oil with one tablespoon of honey. Transfer the mixture into a pot and heat on the stove until the honey and the coconut oil melt into each other. Allow the mask to cool, then apply to your hair and cover with a shower cap for 20 minutes. Finish the treatment by rinsing your hair with warm water.

If you don’t feel like making your own conditioner, Price recommends Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Hair Smoothie ($14; sallybeauty.com). Packed with a rich blend of cocoa, shea butters, and pro-vitamin B5, it helps to restore your hair to a healthy texture, giving it a natural shine.