Brassiness Can Ruin Your Hair Color—Here’s How to Get Rid of It for Good

To give your hair a makeover that entirely removes any hint of brass, Graham recommends booking a color-corrective appointment with a professional stylist/colorist. Make sure to request this specific type of treatment when you book the session, since it gives the expert a heads up on your needs. As Graham puts it, the only way to thoroughly remove a brassy tone from hair is to go through a multi-step process that treats every last strand.

A color-corrective appointment addresses what happened to your hair before you came in for help. Graham says that, a permanent color is often the greatest culprit of creating brassy, rusty tones. This is in part because it was poorly named. “It’s not actually more permanent than some other hair colors, it simply creates lift,” she says. “In the process of lightening the hair, the permanent color unearths the red and orange tones that are present in all hair types.” For darker shades of brown, the permanent color then deposits a darker tone on top of the lightness it created, but in a few weeks when the color fades, Graham says the client is left with an unpleasant shade of brown.

Because of this phenomenon, many professional colorists like Graham will use a demi-permanent color to avoid brassiness. Unlike permanent hair color, she says a demi-approach fades in a different, more natural-looking way.

