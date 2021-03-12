6 Easy Ways to Fix Dry, Damaged Hair at Home

Overzealous, improper hair brushing is a very sneaky source of mechanical damage...and something we may be doing daily without even realizing it. A few important brushing rules to follow. One, start by brushing your hair from the bottom, down. If you start at the roots and brush downward, you end up pushing any knots to the ends and can wind up with one huge snarl at the very part of the hair that’s already the most fragile and prone to breakage. Starting at the ends and working your way up eliminates this risk. Two, brush your hair before you shower, since the act of shampooing can potentially cause more tangles. And finally, post-washing, make sure to spray on a detangling spray or leave-in conditioner before brushing; this will give the hair some slip and minimize how much you need to pull and yank to eliminate knots. We can’t get enough of the multi-tasking Odele Leave-In Detangling Tonic ($11; target.com), a clean, affordable formula, that not only detangles, but also hydrates and protects hair from heat and pollution.