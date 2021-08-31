Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Dry Your Hair Faster Without a Blow Dryer

1 Blot your hair using a microfiber towel.

Effectively drying your hair starts with the towel you use. Microfiber towels are my towel of choice—they're known for their moisture-wicking properties, meaning they can soak up more water than other towels can without you having to wring the life out of your strands. Another plus: It will allow you to avoid unnecessary split ends and breakage from harsh friction. Why spend all that effort coddling your hair in the shower if you're just gonna rough it up with a shaggy towel?

My fave: Act+Acre Intelligent Hair Towel ($20; actandacre.com), which features a super-soft waffle texture that soaks up water like a dream.