How to Choose the Right Hairbrush for Your Hair Type

Brushing your hair is kind of like washing your face—it's something you do daily, but likely don't pay that much attention while doing so. After all, when it comes to hair, it's the fancy products and cool new styling tips that everyone's always talking about, not something as boring as brushing.

But here's the thing: Brushing, more specifically, improper brushing, can be a huge cause of hair damage. The good news? It's easily avoidable, as long as you master the right technique. It's pretty simple—all you have to do is start brushing at the ends and gradually work your way up. When you brush the way most people do—starting at the roots and moving downward—you end up simply pushing any tangles or snarls all the way to the ends, which are the most fragile part of your hair to begin with, and can wind up having one big ol' knot at the bottom. The other very important part of the puzzle? Choosing the right hair brush for your hair type and texture. Ahead, top stylists weigh in on how to choose the best brush for your strands.