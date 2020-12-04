How to Air-Dry Fine, Thin Hair So It Looks Like a Blowout

Air-drying your hair isn’t exactly rocket science, but for a lot of us, it’s also not as simple as letting nature take its course. As an anti-morning person who savors every minute of additional sleep, I try to avoid heat styling at all costs. But as much as I prefer to leave my strands au naturel, it can cause my extremely straight hair to turn limp and staticky, especially as the brutal winter months roll around. But don’t worry—that doesn’t mean you have to resort to frying your strands. With the products and technique, you can style your hair sans heat and just enough effort to look effortless. Below, my exact air-drying routine that will ensure nature dries your hair like a high-powered Dyson.