5 Standout At-Home Hair Treatments
For Color Protection
Alterna’s Bamboo Color Care UV+ Fade-Proof Fluide will keep your color as vibrant as it looked when you left the salon. The lightweight serum creates a barrier between your hair and the UV rays that fade it.
For Flakes
Banish signs of dandruff with Philip B’s Anti-Flake Relief Shampoo. The botanical-extract formula—a cocktail of aloe vera, tea tree oil, chamomile, and sage—will soothe irritation and balance glands for normal sebum production. It’s even gentle enough for color-treated hair.
For Intense Hydration
Yes, the two-step process takes 30 minutes (first you apply oil to the scalp, then a conditioning mask), but the revived strands you’ll see after using Carol’s Daughter’s Olive Oil Infusion At-Home Treatment will be worth the wait. The deep moisture it provides is great for overprocessed and brittle hair, and ideal for detangling curls.
For Lasting Shine
Strengthen your hair and get a glossy finish with Oscar Blandi’s At Home Salon Glaze Shine Rinse. Work it through towel-dried hair, let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse. The mixture of macadamia oil and vitamin E will brighten and protect.
For Thinning Hair
Post-shower, gently massage Phyto Phytocyane Revitalizing Serum into your scalp to nourish and promote thicker, healthier growth. High-potency vitamins, protein, and amino acids come together to halt hair loss due to stress, fatigue, pregnancy, or medication.
