The 6 Best Hair Growth Products on Sale at Amazon—All for $40 or Less
It may only be October, but Amazon has already released tons of Black Friday-level deals to kick off the holiday season. As part of the massive sale, the retailer is adding new beauty deals every day from now through October 25, including major discounts on skincare, makeup, and hair products. And in the hair care category, we found tons of top-rated hair-thickening products on sale for $40 or less.
Our list of customer-loved hair growth products from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale event features shampoo and conditioner sets, hair and scalp serums, and even a hair-thickening spray. Keep scrolling through to check out the six best products for hair growth on sale for $40 or less at Amazon right now.
Shop Hair Growth Products on Sale
- Paisle Botanics Biotin Hair Thickening Spray, $10 with coupon (was $22)
- Pura D'or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer, $20 (was $25)
- Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum, $25 (was $28)
- Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth and Thinning Hair, $40 (was $50)
- Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $30 (was $35)
- Pura D'or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $40 (was $50)
Paisle Botanics Biotin Hair Thickening Spray
Starting off with the steepest discount on the list, the Paisle Botanics Biotin Hair Thickening Spray is 64 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon. It's full of nourishing ingredients, including biotin to help with growth, protein to prevent damage, and caffeine to prevent hair loss. The spray should instantly add volume to your hair and promote new growth over time.
"I definitely feel like my hair is thicker after using this," one reviewer wrote. "I spray it on after I shower, and once it dries, it immediately has more texture and a thickness to it. I would recommend this to anyone looking to add volume!"
Pura D'or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer
Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and the Pura D'or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer is made to nourish that sensitive skin. It's formulated with caffeine to stimulate hair growth and prevent loss, apple stem cells for volume, and a blend of oils and antioxidants to moisturize dry scalps. The brand recommends massaging the serum into your scalp and hair after getting out of the shower.
"Not only is it for hair thinning, but this hair serum also helps revitalize your hair by adding shine and volume," a shopper said. "The natural scent is unbelievable (I am in love with how it smells), and I definitely noticed that my hair is growing at a faster rate."
Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum
The Keranique Follicle Boosting Serum is another scalp product that prevents hair loss, thickens existing hair, and promotes the growth of new strands. Like all Keranique products, the serum is made with keratin, which is a protein that can soften and strengthen your hair, as well as collagen to stimulate growth and panthenol (aka vitamin B5) to slow down hair thinning.
"I've been using this for about 14 months," a reviewer began. "It works, and my hair has filled in so much my hairstylist has commented on it. She had me buy stuff that was far more expensive than this and no results. It took four months of use before I saw new hair growth, but my hair has filled back in, and I continue to see new growth."
Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth and Thinning Hair
A second Keranique fan-favorite, the Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth and Thinning Hair is on sale for $40. These products will gently clean your hair while also softening your strands, giving your hair extra volume, and promoting new growth. Both formulas are free of sulfates, dyes, and parabens, and they're safe for color-treated hair.
"I've been using this for a couple of weeks and you can really see thicker hair and new hair growth," a shopper worte. "I had a small bald spot, and after two weeks of use the spot is gone. Highly recommend this product."
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth
Another shampoo and conditioner set with thousands of five-star ratings, the Bellisso products use biotin as their main ingredient to stop hair thinning and begin new growth. They also have keratin to strengthen your strands and spirulina extract to moisturize your scalp and protect your hair from environmental pollutants. You can use this shampoo and conditioner set on all different hair types, from oily to dry and straight to curly.
"Within a few days of using this product I noticed a difference," a reviewer said. "The amount of hair lost in the shower was cut in half. Normal shedding throughout the day almost stopped. The smell is fantastic with a really fresh scent. My hair texture feels better. I don't struggle as much with knots when brushing my hair out of the shower. Really shocked I found such a great product, and I will continue to buy!"
Pura D'or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set
As the fourth best-selling hair-loss product on Amazon, the Pura D'or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner Set is clearly doing something right. Both products are made with biotin to support healthier and thicker hair, as well as nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to moisturize your hair and scalp.
"This shampoo/conditioner pair has become my new go-to for my dry, thinning hair," a shopper wrote. "I love the smell and luxurious lather this shampoo creates. It really has beefed up my thinning hair, allowing for more fuller styling."