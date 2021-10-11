The 6 Best Hair Growth Products on Sale at Amazon—All for $40 or Less

Paisle Botanics Biotin Hair Thickening Spray

Starting off with the steepest discount on the list, the Paisle Botanics Biotin Hair Thickening Spray is 64 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon. It's full of nourishing ingredients, including biotin to help with growth, protein to prevent damage, and caffeine to prevent hair loss. The spray should instantly add volume to your hair and promote new growth over time.

"I definitely feel like my hair is thicker after using this," one reviewer wrote. "I spray it on after I shower, and once it dries, it immediately has more texture and a thickness to it. I would recommend this to anyone looking to add volume!"