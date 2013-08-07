Expert Tips for Rich Hair Color

The challenges: The very thing that makes blond hair, real or highlighted, appear blond is what makes it vulnerable: lack of pigment. Color molecules are like extra building blocks in the hair shafts. Without them, “hair is finer and more apt to break,” says Scrivo. Pale hair, unlike dark, can also read as washed-out. Then there are the chemical enemies: “Chlorine and metal deposits in the water supply can turn fragile blond hair orange or green,” says Scrivo.



The protection plan: Look for shampoos that contain lipids, proteins, or ceramides (the building blocks of hair) to keep blond hair strong and shiny. Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color ($37, oribe.com for salons) and Kevin.Murphy Blonde.Angel.Wash ($27.50, kevinmurphy.com.au for salons) are two worthy cleansers. As for conditioners, look for those with the word repair or reconstruct on the label—a clue that they contain hair-fortifying ingredients. Because people with fine hair tend to rely on blow-dryers and curling irons for volume, heat-protective sprays are essential. They help prevent frayed ends and frizz, which make hair look dull. Prior to air- or blow-drying, detangle with a wide-tooth comb, the most forgiving with fragile hair. (Try the Ouidad Double Detangler; $26, ouidad.com.) If you have hard water, which contains minerals that discolor hair, Scrivo recommends using a showerhead with a water filter—kind of like a Brita for the bath—such as the T3 Source Showerhead ($130, sephora.com). You can also look for shampoos identified as “chelating,” which is a fancy way of saying “mineral stripping.” A clarifying formula, like Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Shampoo ($14.50, redken.com for salons), helps remove mineral deposits and product residue to make your blond brighter.