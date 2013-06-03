14 Smart New Hair-Care Products
Head-Scratcher
Think dandruff shampoo is all substance, no style? Think again! Jason Dandruff Relief 2-in-1 Treatment Shampoo + Conditioner, a discreetly packaged formula, has zinc pyrithione to fight flakes, of course. But it also has luxurious babassu oil to restore hair’s health and shine.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Night Move
For strands that need serious care, Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Overnight Miracle Repair Serum with panthenol offers a head start. Spritz on dry hair before bedtime; wake up to silkier hair—and no pillowcase stains. Plus, no rinsing required.
To buy: $6.50, at drugstores.
Hair Lift
Styling fine hair can be a Catch-22: You need product to give it a boost, yet that very product can weigh hair down and make it look dirty. Enter John Frieda Luxurious Volume Fine to Full Blow-Out Spray. Spritz it on towel-dried hair before blow-drying. Its unique polymer builds body but feels like there’s nothing at all on your hair.
To buy: $10, at drugstores.
DIY Dip-Dye
Ombré (light-tipped ends) is here to stay, and now you don’t have to go to a salon to get it. L’Oréal Paris Féria Wild Ombré includes an applicator that makes the process as easy as brushing. The permanent formula comes in three shades that work with dark blond to brown hair.
To buy: $13, at drugstores.
Oldie but Goody
In 2006 Clairol’s iconic Herbal Essences Shine Shampoo and Conditioner were discontinued—as were the memorable, ahem, “totally organic experience” ads. Are we ecstatic to report that the line is being reintroduced with the same lightly floral scent and low price? Yes, yes, yes!
To buy: $4 each, at drugstores.
A Good Clip
It’s a matter of surface area: The clips that come with the Remington T-Studio Silk Ceramic Heated Clip Setters press more of your hair against the heat, so curls form in only five minutes. A case includes 12 large (1¼-inch) and 8 medium (1-inch) roller-and-clip duos.
To buy: $35, target.com.
A Clear Winner
Some dry shampoos give you the powdered-wig effect, but not Alterna Bamboo Style Cleanse Extend Translucent Dry Shampoo. The colorless spray also nourishes hair with bamboo extract and leaves it smelling a bit like flowers.
To buy: $22, ulta.com.
Wax On
When it comes to creating “separation” (what most of us call a “piecey” look), nothing beats hair wax. The catch: You often have to scoop it messily out of a jar. Redken Wax Blast 10, a spritz-on mist, offers the same fun finish but won’t leave you with sticky fingers. And because it’s so light, it works on all hair types.
To buy: $18, ulta.com.
Lemon Aid
Keep a cool head with Klorane Leave-In Spray. Infused with citrus pulp (which you can smell, not see), the formula detangles and removes product buildup from your hair, as well as refreshes your scalp and senses. Apply to just-washed or dry hair up to two times a week.
To buy: $14.50, soap.com.
Different Stroke
Make light work of your next blow-dry. The Cricket Centrix 43-Millimeter Alumilite Brush is 30 percent lighter than the standard metal brush, but it’s a heavy-duty tool: The ceramic-coated barrel captures heat to better set your style, and the ionic bristles help eliminate static and frizz.
To buy: $22, folica.com.
A Pair of Aces
The secret weapons in a professional-grade blow-out? Shampoo and conditioner. Happy Hour Blowout Shampoo and Weightless Conditioner, from the blow-out masters at the Drybar salon, deep-clean hair to make it really bounce. They also leave behind moisture to help hair look and feel soft and shiny.
To buy: $23 each, thedrybar.com.
Flurry of Excitement
Meet the hardest-working hair accessory in the beauty industry: the Ban.do Flurry Pouf. The six-inch feather ball has a metal clip and a pin on the back, so you can slip it into hair or wear it on a blouse. Available in four colors.
To buy: $35, shopbando.com.
Don’t Tear Your Hair Out
For times when you (or your kids) are tied in knots, you’ll want to have Goody TangleFix on hand. The brush features soft, flexible plastic bristles in three different lengths, which comfortably work through snags without doing any damage.
To buy: $8, target.com.
Seven Minutes in Heaven
With more powerful technology than its competitors have, the T3 Featherweight 2 dries hair of any length or type in seven minutes tops (a claim confirmed by several Real Simple staffers) and emits tourmaline-infused air that fights frizz. Also impressive: Although some other dryers roar like jet planes, this one gently hums along.
To buy: $200, sephora.com.