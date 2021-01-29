12 Habits for Maintaining the Health of Fine Hair, According to Hairstylists

On that same note, avoid over-shampooing. “Most fine hair clients feel the need to wash every day because they feel greasy after one day,” says Jennifer Watson, a hairstylist and education director at Zenagen Hair Care. “However, fine hair only needs to be shampooed two or three times per week. Overwashing can create too much oil production, which leads to flat and lifeless hair. The natural oils created with minimized shampooing add volume and manageability.”

To manage excess oil on second-day hair, opt for dry shampoo instead—stylists say the powder remnants will mop up excess oil and create more volume. “Just remember to wash it out after using it one to three times in a row, or the buildup can irritate the scalp and dry out fine hairs, causing breakage,” says Tsippora Shainhouse, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, Calif.