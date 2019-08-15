Experts Predict the Top 7 Hair Color Trends for Fall

You don’t have to get rid of warmth simply because the seasons are changing. Embrace it with a honeyed golden bronde, and adjust the lightness or darkness according to your natural hair color. Clint Dunlap, a celebrity stylist for Marie Robinson Salon in New York City, says it’s one of the lower maintenance options you can shoot for this fall. “For example, adding some golden toned highlights to your already brunette hair will give you just enough pop to keep you satisfied [without the constant upkeep],” he says. If you rocked a lighter blonde during summer, Dunlap says to ask your colorist about adding some honey-toned lowlights to create more depth and contrast.