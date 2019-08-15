Experts Predict the Top 7 Hair Color Trends for Fall
We’re not going to tiptoe around the topic: Fall 2020 is destined to be a weird one. That said, giving yourself a nice autumn refresh via a completely new or slightly updated hair color is one way to add a sense of lightness to your world. Since many are spacing out their salon visits—or forgoing them completely for DIY sessions—the running theme for 2020 fall hair color trends is “easy to maintain.” If you’re seeking a little inspiration, consider taking your cue from these seven colors that experts predict will take the lead this season.
Deep Espresso
Not really digging the ultra-warm hues? Maybe the idea of choosing a cool-leaning, deep espresso will speak to you. “We’re seeing a resurgence of celebrities embracing their natural hue. Think shiny, thick, rich shades of espresso and cocoa, which are being seen on everyone from Ciara to Kylie Jenner,” says David Lopez, a colorist and stylist for T3. “The key to this is to ask your colorist for a clear gloss with a little gold added to it to truly make it sparkle.”
Honeyed Golden Bronde
You don’t have to get rid of warmth simply because the seasons are changing. Embrace it with a honeyed golden bronde, and adjust the lightness or darkness according to your natural hair color. Clint Dunlap, a celebrity stylist for Marie Robinson Salon in New York City, says it’s one of the lower maintenance options you can shoot for this fall. “For example, adding some golden toned highlights to your already brunette hair will give you just enough pop to keep you satisfied [without the constant upkeep],” he says. If you rocked a lighter blonde during summer, Dunlap says to ask your colorist about adding some honey-toned lowlights to create more depth and contrast.
Hazy Blue-Gray
Consider this hazy blue-gray the moody, sexy version of the quarantine gray we’ve been seeing everywhere. “This darker gray tone still allows for unique pops of highlights, allowing it to reflect in sunlight, and I like it with a darker root to help you transition your overall look to a darker tone,” says Guy Tang, celebrity hairstylist and founder of My Identity Color. “Having a darker root also makes these fashion colors more wearable since it disguises your regrowth nicely.” Though you might assume this color is tricky to pull off, Tang says it’s actually pretty flattering on most skin tones.
Rich Chocolate Brown
While summer months often see lighter colors, autumn lends itself to deeper tones. “The richness of a deep chocolate brown hair color brings youth to your hair, and [if you already have darker hair] then the grow-out will blend and eventually fade nicely with your natural base,” says Michael Canalé, celebrity hairstylist to Jennifer Aniston, Penelope Cruz, and Heidi Klum. If you want a bit more dimension, he recommends adding some very subtle, baby-fine highlights. You can also maintain richness with an at-home gloss or toner.
Sandy Wheat Blonde
For existing blondes, this is arguably the ultimate low-maintenance neutral fall hair color. “As time passes and after so many washes, your brightened-up summer color will naturally transition into a warm and sandy wheat color that enhances both cool and warm tones,” says Canalé. In other words, if you’ve been rocking blonde highlights all summer, there’s not a whole lot you need to do. Ask your stylist to add a warm gloss or toner over your hair to help refresh your existing color—or DIY it yourself.
Warm Strawberry Copper
A strawberry copper is right in line with autumn hues, making it the perfect complement to foliage, sweaters, and boots. “This copper hue is so glamorous and perfect for fall,” says Tang. “It adds such depth and dimension and can be tweaked to brighten and enhance any and all complexions.” Dunlap agrees: “I think some people are looking for a change this season, and opting for this hue is one way to stand out. It’s especially great for blondes who want to venture to red.”
Rich and Moody Emerald
A brooding emerald is an especially bold way to usher in autumn, and Tang predicts it’ll be a major “it color” this season. “Once you see the variation of green tones possible and how they can each accentuate your skin tone, it actually is a very amazing tone for many people,” he says. “I like the darker muted green tones because they’re playful, wearable, and pair beautifully with vibrant fall hues.”