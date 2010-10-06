The scariest part about dying your hair at home is worrying about the outcome. Instead of applying color and hoping for the best, celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons suggests using a small patch of hair to see how the color responds. Since you shouldn’t attempt a dramatic change at home—like going from dark brown hair to red—a patch test underneath your hair shouldn’t be noticeable to anyone but you. Annens suggests applying a tiny amount of dye behind your ear and leaving it on for three hours before washing. Then, let the color sit for 48 hours to see how it shades into your hair. This is a great indicator of what will happen from root to end when you dye your entire head.

Don’t forget that hair color also impacts your skin. Many people have adverse reactions to chemicals, which can cause a burning or irritating sensation. Annen suggests doing the same test to your skin, ensuring you won’t feel as if your head is on fire when you dye your hair. She suggests applying a dot of dye to your inner elbow to see how your skin responds.

If testing out your color isn't an option, look for a hair color that closely resembles your natural color, or choose a product like Clairol Natural Instincts ($8; ulta.com), an ammonia-free formula that enhances color and shine, but will not lighten hair.