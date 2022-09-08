This Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse Is the Secret to My Shiny Hair—and It's on Sale

When it comes to my hair, I see it as an extension of my self-expression. I love to play with my hair color to change up my look. The only problem is I have to bleach my level one, soft-black hair several times to lighten it enough to add fun, trendy shades. Despite all my precautions, there's no avoiding damage. To make matters worse, the product buildup from moisturizing creams, dry shampoo, and silky hair oils end up weighing my hair down. Since I have fine, wavy hair that needs to be washed daily, I found an alternative to over-shampooing.

The beauty world has recognized the benefits of working apple cider vinegar into hair routines, including shinier hair, itchy scalp relief, and color protection. I saw so many people raving about dpHue's Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse online, which piqued my interest. I was drawn to the fact that it integrated hydrating and fortifying ingredients like argan oil to add moisture and protection, along with aloe vera, fire tulip, and lavender extract to soothe dry, itchy scalps without stripping essential oils. To see if it truly lived up to its hype, I decided to try it out myself and purchased a bottle.

dphue.com

To buy: $28 (was $35); dphue.com.

As a hair treatment, apple cider vinegar can be used to cleanse sensitive scalps while also aiding in sealing the hair cuticle and maintaining a healthy pH level. The rinse is a gentle alternative to shampoo for those who want to restore shine and softness to color-treated hair. It's also paraben, sulfate, and gluten-free.

After a few minutes in the shower saturating my hair, I squeeze out the excess water and use the refined bottle tip to squirt the liquid formula directly onto my scalp. I use my fingers to work it from my roots to ends for about a minute before rinsing it out. My hair is always in desperate need of extra moisture, so I follow with a conditioner. Although the treatment usually substitutes my shampoo, sometimes my hair requires deeper cleansing. In that case, I'll use a moisturizing shampoo after rinsing, and it doesn't overdry my tresses.

Three months later, I still use this as a weekly treatment for my locks. I found that it thoroughly removes product build-up without irritating my scalp, and I love how shiny it leaves my hair after every use. I will admit that there's no escaping the potent scent of apple cider vinegar, but the smell doesn't linger after rinsing, so I don't mind it.

Those with hair that is fine, medium, or thick can benefit from the rinse, regardless of whether it is straight, wavy, curly, or coily. The ACV rinse typically retails for $35, but it's currently on sale for $28 through September 9, during dpHue's fall must-haves sale.

If you want to restore shine and volume to your hair, give the dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse a try. Snag it while it's still on sale for 20 percent off now through September 9.