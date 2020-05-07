9 Easy DIY Hair and Face Masks You Can Whip Up at Home

Curl expert, owner of Spiral (x,y,z), and founder of the CurlyWorld product line, Lorraine Massey, has a very simple and effective ginger and tonic scalp and hair detox recipe that you can make right at home. This detox is the perfect solution for someone who is plagued with a lot of product buildup, or for people who need to reboot from a trusted formula that no longer works. Lemon water has an alkalizing effect, meaning that it can help begin to neutralize and dislodge silicone and oil/butter coatings on the hair fibers.

Recipe:

2 lemons

Large chunk of ginger

Mint leaves (optional)

Directions:

All you need to do is blend and strain the pulp. Use 2 tablespoons to a pint of spring or distilled water and pour over wet, saturated hair. Take your mixture and massage the scalp tenderly and consciously for about a minute (the longer the better!). A cranial massage can stimulate blood flow, providing health benefits to the scalp as the buildup of debris can trap dead skin cells that clog the pores on the scalp. Rinse out the mixture and follow with a 100 percent sulfate-free, silicone-free, water soluble cleanser or conditioner.