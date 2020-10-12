7 Best Dandruff Shampoos for Color-Treated Hair

There are shampoos for dandruff. There are shampoos for color-treated hair. But what do you do if you have dandruff and color-treated hair? Unfortunately, dandruff-centric shampoos are often loaded with antifungal chemicals and sulfates that are great for killing flakes, but not so great for your recent balayage. Translation: While that Selsun Blue might work wonders for your virgin-hair friend, your hair requires a little more maintenance. That doesn’t mean you’re doomed to choose between stripped hair and a scattering of snowflakes; you can still keep your dye job intact while restoring your flake-free confidence. Below, seven hair treatments that fight to banish those pesky flakes for good and preserve your beautiful hue.