7 Products That Help Repair Your Hair
If Your Hair and Scalp Are Dry
De-stress your tresses with Phyto’s luxurious Huile d’Ales Pre-Shampoo Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment. The paraben- and sulfate-free hydrator contains essential oils that will soften hair and restore its luster.
If You Want Shine
Packed with moisturizing olive, avocado, and grape oils, Ouidad’s Climate Control Frizz & Flyaway Fighter shine spray will help tame any do. Lightweight and humidity-resistant.
If You Want to Fight Frizz
Living Proof’s three-piece No Frizz Discovery Set contains a shampoo, a conditioner, and styling cream (all in travel sizes). Oil-free ingredients block humidity and fend off dirt, rendering you frizz-free for 48 hours.
If You Need an Overnight Fix
While you’re getting your zzz’s, treat your hair to Alterna’s Caviar Anti-Aging Overnight Hair Rescue treatment. Such ingredients as caviar extract and Vitamin C help increase hair vitality and strength. And the more you use it, the healthier your hair should become.
If You Need Intense Hydration
Detangle and deep-condition your hair in two easy steps with Carol’s Daughter Olive Oil Infusion At-Home Treatment. The silicone-free formula contains pro-vitamin B5 to soften your hair and sunflower-seed oil to improve overall texture.
If You Prefer a Leave-In
Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Leave In Detangler Conditioner is infused with shea butter to keep curls well-protected and moisturized. And nutrient-rich vitamin E promotes a healthy scalp.
If Your Hair Is Color-Treated
Prolong your hair color with the essential organic oils and proteins found in Paul Yacomine’s Micro Colour Collection Intensive Leave-In Conditioning and Finishing Treatment kit. Almond oil helps smooth the cuticle, rosemary oil improves shine, and antioxidant grape-seed oil cleanses.
