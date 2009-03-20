7 Products That Help Repair Your Hair

By Stephanie Abramson
Updated July 26, 2012
Hydrate, tame, and protect your hair with these seven treatments.
If Your Hair and Scalp Are Dry

De-stress your tresses with Phyto’s luxurious Huile d’Ales Pre-Shampoo Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment. The paraben- and sulfate-free hydrator contains essential oils that will soften hair and restore its luster.

To buy: $28, sephora.com.

If You Want Shine

Packed with moisturizing olive, avocado, and grape oils, Ouidad’s Climate Control Frizz & Flyaway Fighter shine spray will help tame any do. Lightweight and humidity-resistant.

To buy: $22, ouidad.com.

If You Want to Fight Frizz

Living Proof’s three-piece No Frizz Discovery Set contains a shampoo, a conditioner, and styling cream (all in travel sizes). Oil-free ingredients block humidity and fend off dirt, rendering you frizz-free for 48 hours.

To buy: $29, livingproof.com.

If You Need an Overnight Fix

While you’re getting your zzz’s, treat your hair to Alterna’s Caviar Anti-Aging Overnight Hair Rescue treatment. Such ingredients as caviar extract and Vitamin C help increase hair vitality and strength. And the more you use it, the healthier your hair should become.

To buy: $38, sephora.com.

If You Need Intense Hydration

Detangle and deep-condition your hair in two easy steps with Carol’s Daughter Olive Oil Infusion At-Home Treatment. The silicone-free formula contains pro-vitamin B5 to soften your hair and sunflower-seed oil to improve overall texture.

To buy: $27, amazon.com.

If You Prefer a Leave-In

Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Leave In Detangler Conditioner is infused with shea butter to keep curls well-protected and moisturized. And nutrient-rich vitamin E promotes a healthy scalp.

To buy: $8, ulta.com.

If Your Hair Is Color-Treated

Prolong your hair color with the essential organic oils and proteins found in Paul Yacomine’s Micro Colour Collection Intensive Leave-In Conditioning and Finishing Treatment kit. Almond oil helps smooth the cuticle, rosemary oil improves shine, and antioxidant grape-seed oil cleanses.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

