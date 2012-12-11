The Best Conditioner Brands From the Drugstore

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
Updated August 29, 2014
drugstore.com
A lot of products promise you gorgeously smooth hair, but many come at a price. These great finds, all under $10, can be picked up at your local drugstore or online.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Yes to Carrots Leave-in Conditioner

drugstore.com

An all-natural concoction of argan oil and kelp extract combines to soften and repair hair and add shine. After showering but before styling, apply it to strands to protect them from heat.

To buy: $9 at drugstores.

Featured January 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Conditioner

drugstore.com

No surprise from its name: Among the ingredients of this luscious cream is keratin, which helps reduce frizz while it adds moisturize. After just one use, you’ll find that your hair is both shinier and easier to style.

To buy: $4.50 at drugstores.

3 of 6

L’Oréal EverPure Volume Conditioner in Rosemary Mint

drugstore.com

Sulfate-free, which makes it safe for color-treated hair, this gentle conditioner helps guard hair from color-fading sun plus adds all-day volume.

To buy: $7 at drugstores.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Aveeno Active Naturals Nourish + Moisturize Conditioner

drugstore.com

A nourishing combination of oat protein and a wheat complex helps strengthen hair shafts to protect against breakage. It will even repair damage and revive dead ends.

To buy: $7 at drugstores.

5 of 6

Pantene Pro-V Expert Collection AgeDefy Conditioner

drugstore.com

Think of this as an anti-age cream for your hair. In one little bottle you’ll find everything you need to combat these seven signs of aging: breakage, split ends, frizz, unruly grays, dulled color, thinning, and dryness.

To buy: $9 at drugstores.

6 of 6

Alberto VO5 Total Hair Recovery Weekly Intense Conditioning Treatment

drugstore.com

When your ends have had enough of harsh winds or beating sun, treat them to this thick conditioner. After shampooing, leave on for 3 minutes or, for an intensive treatment, 10 minutes, then rinse.

To buy: $7 at drugstores.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto