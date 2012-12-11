The Best Conditioner Brands From the Drugstore
Yes to Carrots Leave-in Conditioner
An all-natural concoction of argan oil and kelp extract combines to soften and repair hair and add shine. After showering but before styling, apply it to strands to protect them from heat.
To buy: $9 at drugstores.
Featured January 2013
Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Conditioner
No surprise from its name: Among the ingredients of this luscious cream is keratin, which helps reduce frizz while it adds moisturize. After just one use, you’ll find that your hair is both shinier and easier to style.
To buy: $4.50 at drugstores.
L’Oréal EverPure Volume Conditioner in Rosemary Mint
Sulfate-free, which makes it safe for color-treated hair, this gentle conditioner helps guard hair from color-fading sun plus adds all-day volume.
To buy: $7 at drugstores.
Aveeno Active Naturals Nourish + Moisturize Conditioner
A nourishing combination of oat protein and a wheat complex helps strengthen hair shafts to protect against breakage. It will even repair damage and revive dead ends.
To buy: $7 at drugstores.
Pantene Pro-V Expert Collection AgeDefy Conditioner
Think of this as an anti-age cream for your hair. In one little bottle you’ll find everything you need to combat these seven signs of aging: breakage, split ends, frizz, unruly grays, dulled color, thinning, and dryness.
To buy: $9 at drugstores.
Alberto VO5 Total Hair Recovery Weekly Intense Conditioning Treatment
When your ends have had enough of harsh winds or beating sun, treat them to this thick conditioner. After shampooing, leave on for 3 minutes or, for an intensive treatment, 10 minutes, then rinse.
To buy: $7 at drugstores.