This Charcoal Shampoo Is the Only Thing That Soothes My Itchy Scalp

Here’s a confession: I’ve always had an extremely oily and itchy scalp. Even writing this sentence is sending tingles up my head, and trust me, I’ve tried countless methods to soothe the itchiness and irritation. I’ve had hairstylists advise me to wash my hair every day, only for my ends to become as dry as fried wires, as well as friends who told me to wash my hair less frequently so my scalp can regulate its oil-producing levels naturally, only for my hair to become an intolerable greasy mess.

But every once in a while, a new product will come to my attention that completely upends everything I thought I knew—like the lip color that made this lipstick hater a believer or the facial oil that gave my acne-prone skin an unbelievable glow. And one such product that finally solved my scalp issue is Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo. This game-changing shampoo has given me the healthiest hair I’ve ever had, and ever since I started using it, my scalp has become so healthy and itch-free that it’s completely fine for me to wash my hair only once every two days (which, believe me, was previously unthinkable).

What makes Briogeo’s shampoo so great is the fact that it’s an exfoliant and shampoo rolled into one. Formulated with charcoal, coconut oil, and vegetable-derived micro-exfoliators, the shampoo detoxes the scalp and removes any buildup before hydrating hair with tea tree oil. However, the best part is the addition of peppermint and spearmint oils, which completely remove any itchiness while leaving an incredibly satisfying cooling sensation.

When used in combination with a head massager, it beats any scalp treatment from a salon. After using the charcoal-based shampoo, I’ll run my hands through my hair with pumps of Briogeo’s Cooling Jelly Conditioner from the same line, which is just as worthy of a place in your shower as its shampoo counterpart.

It’s clear I’m not the only one who loves Briogeo’s Scalp Revival line—Sephora shoppers gave more than 900 five-star reviews for the shampoo, calling it “a wonderful product” that is “gold in a bottle for a dry itchy and flaky scalp.”

Thanks to Sephora’s Spring Sale that’s going on right now, VIB Rouge members can snag both products for 20 percent off with code SPRINGSAVE, while VIB members can score them at a 15 percent discount. If you’re not a Sephora member, you can also grab your entire order on sale at Briogeo for 15 percent off using code CLEAN15.

With Sephora and Briogeo both running sitewide sales, now’s the perfect time to stock up on both the conditioner and shampoo in preparation for summer—I know I have.

To buy: Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, $42; sephora.com, briogeohair.com.

To buy: Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Cooling Jelly Conditioner, $36; sephora.com, briogeohair.com.

To buy: Briogeo Scalp Revival Scalp Therapy Essentials Kit, $85; sephora.com, briogeohair.com.