5 Updos That Will Make Fine or Thinning Hair Look Fuller

This style makes for lots of drama while simultaneously making sure any thinning areas, typically most noticeable around your hairline and part, aren’t exposed, says Powell. It requires the most effort of any of the looks on this list, but is fairly easy to master once you get the hang of it. Ideally, create this on second-day hair so that it has more grip and texture, and mist on a liberal amount of dry shampoo at the roots, and a texture spray throughout to absorb oil and add volume throughout.

Part hair on the side, and create a French braid, starting at the hairline, and working all the way down the side of the head. (Keep the braid fairly loose so that you’re not tugging too much on the fragile hairs around your temples.) Repeat on the other side of the hair, then criss cross the braids at the nape of your neck and pin in place. Try that same tugging technique as with the French twist, to create more volume. You can also use the tip of the handle of a fine-tooth comb to gently pull out each plait and further add more texture.