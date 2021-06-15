Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair and Hair Loss?

2 For Hair Loss: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Before you ask why I'm recommending a dandruff shampoo for your hair loss, hear me out. Ketoconazole is an anti-fungal and anti-yeast medication that is recommended for hair loss by both dermatologists and trichologists. This is commonly found in-you guessed it-dandruff shampoos. According to Friese, it has been shown, when taken systemically, to disrupt the action of DHT. There's also the fact that this is the best (slash only working) dandruff shampoo that I've ever tried. Chronic dandruff can also lead to unwanted shedding, so it doesn't hurt that this will knock out that possible culprit as well. Tip: Leave it on your scalp for at least three minutes before rinsing to get the full benefit.

Because this is a medicated shampoo, I'd only use it about two to three times a week. In between shampoos, follow up with Bosley Hair Regrowth Treatment ($45; ulta.com). This FDA-approved leave-in treatment contains 2% minoxidil, which has been clinically shown to reactivate hair follicles to stimulate hair growth. Because it comes in a dry spray, you can apply on your problem areas without having to worry about residue everywhere.