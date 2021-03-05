These Are the 8 Best Products for Color-Treated Hair

No matter whether you're a salon regular or prefer to take the DIY route, maintaining your hard-earned hue is a universal desire. And one of the easiest ways to do so? Using the right types of products. "When looking for products for color-treated hair, it's really important to know exactly what you're looking for," explains Kristen Fleming, color director at 3rd Coast Salon in Chicago, Ill. "Highlighted or lightened hair really needs reparative or strengthening formulas, whereas single-process colors need things that will help lock in the dyes and keep the color shiny and vibrant."