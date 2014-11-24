The Best Hair Stylers
Best Gel
Bb.Gel
Today's gels have moved beyond the wet look. This pliable formula helps sculpt updos and curls with ease. "The hold was terrific, and the finish was touchable," said a tester.
To buy: $26, bumbleandbumble.com.
Best Multitasker
Oribe Balm d'Or Heat Styling Shield
This superhero of a heat protectant fights frizz, seals in shine, and replenishes moisture. And, yes, it protects your hair from overzealous blow-drying. The signature musky scent is a bonus.
To buy: $43, oribe.com.
Best Hair Spray
Pantene Pro-V Stylers Anti-Humidity Maximum Hold Hairspray
For a polished look no matter the conditions, mist on this miraculous invisible shield before you head out. "My hair stayed put all day, but I could still run my fingers through it," said a tester.
To buy: $6, pantene.com.
Best Dry Shampoo
Goldwell Ultra Volume Dry Shampoo
Tapioca starch sops up grease and adds exceptional volume between washes. "My hair felt and smelled fresher," said a tester.
To buy: $18.50, goldwell-northamerica.com for salons.
Best Mousse
Fekkai Sheer Shape Styling Mousse
With special polymers that define ringlets and waves without weighing them down, this airy mousse "controlled frizz for hours," said a tester.
To buy: $20, fekkai.com.
Best Texturizer
Living Proof Instant Texture Mist
Finally, beachy hair without the crunch. Microscopic thickening particles in this lightweight spray give strands a soft, tousled look that lasts for up to 48 hours.
To buy: $26, livingproof.com.
Best for Shine
Oscar Blandi Jasmine Oil Hair Serum
The floral ingredients in this potion give hair sheen, not to mention a beautiful fragrance. Vitamin E strengthens strands—so they look healthy—and leaves them silky.
To buy: $35, beauty.com.
Best for Smooth Blow-Outs
R+Co Park Ave Blow Out Balm
Coat hair with this creamy balm before styling for silky, fuzz-free, commercial-worthy strands.
To buy: $28, randco.com.
