The Best Hair Stylers

By Jenny Jin
Updated November 25, 2014
Ralph Smith
Whether you're a spritzer, a scruncher, or a smoother, these eight stylers, chosen from more than 70, give your hair the help it needs to look its best all day long.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Best Gel

Ralph Smith

Bb.Gel
Today's gels have moved beyond the wet look. This pliable formula helps sculpt updos and curls with ease. "The hold was terrific, and the finish was touchable," said a tester.

To buy: $26, bumbleandbumble.com.

Featured November 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Best Multitasker

Ralph Smith

Oribe Balm d'Or Heat Styling Shield
This superhero of a heat protectant fights frizz, seals in shine, and replenishes moisture. And, yes, it protects your hair from overzealous blow-drying. The signature musky scent is a bonus.

To buy: $43, oribe.com.

3 of 8

Best Hair Spray

Ralph Smith

Pantene Pro-V Stylers Anti-Humidity Maximum Hold Hairspray
For a polished look no matter the conditions, mist on this miraculous invisible shield before you head out. "My hair stayed put all day, but I could still run my fingers through it," said a tester.

To buy: $6, pantene.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Best Dry Shampoo

Ralph Smith

Goldwell Ultra Volume Dry Shampoo
Tapioca starch sops up grease and adds exceptional volume between washes. "My hair felt and smelled fresher," said a tester.

To buy: $18.50, goldwell-northamerica.com for salons.

5 of 8

Best Mousse

Ralph Smith

Fekkai Sheer Shape Styling Mousse
With special polymers that define ringlets and waves without weighing them down, this airy mousse "controlled frizz for hours," said a tester.

To buy: $20, fekkai.com.

6 of 8

Best Texturizer

Ralph Smith

Living Proof Instant Texture Mist
Finally, beachy hair without the crunch. Microscopic thickening particles in this lightweight spray give strands a soft, tousled look that lasts for up to 48 hours.

To buy: $26, livingproof.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Best for Shine

Ralph Smith

Oscar Blandi Jasmine Oil Hair Serum
The floral ingredients in this potion give hair sheen, not to mention a beautiful fragrance. Vitamin E strengthens strands—so they look healthy—and leaves them silky.

To buy: $35, beauty.com.

8 of 8

Best for Smooth Blow-Outs

Ralph Smith

R+Co Park Ave Blow Out Balm
Coat hair with this creamy balm before styling for silky, fuzz-free, commercial-worthy strands.

To buy: $28, randco.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenny Jin