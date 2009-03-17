The Best Hair Smoothers

By Jenny Jin
Updated August 29, 2014
clearhaircare.com
Go ahead. Let your hair down. These six fuzz-busting stylers—chosen from more than 100—ensure a smooth start to the day, no matter the forecast.
Best Shampoo

clearhaircare.com

Clear Scalp & Hair Frizz Control Shampoo
The battle against flyaways starts in the shower. Formulated with silicones and hydrating oils, this cleanser seals the cuticles, protecting hair from frizz-inducing dryness without weighing it down.

To buy: $6 at drugstores and walmart.com.

Best Serum

Danny Kim

Kérastase Oléo-Relax Serum
With one pea-size drop, this palm- and Shorea-oil–infused elixir detangles and conditions damp hair so it gets—and stays—sleek. Testers liked the “tropical scent” and light texture.

To buy: $32, drugstore.com.

Best Gel

ouidad.com

Ouidad Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel
Don’t let the name throw you. Though it is a gel and offers hold like one, this water-soluble formula also contains moisture-locking wheat proteins and prevents hair from puffing up—without the crunch.

To buy: $26, ouidad.com.

Best Hairspray

Danny Kim

John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray
This polymer-infused finishing mist forms a clear, firm yet flexible barrier between hair and the air’s moisture. “It kept my crazy curls under control without feeling stiff,” said a tester.

To buy: $7, drugstore.com.

Best Wax

sallybeauty.com

Amla Legend Treasured Temple Edge Tamer
A fix for those wiry wisps along the hairline, this wax delivers nourishing amla (gooseberry) oil to strands so they don’t soak up humidity and look fuzzy. It’s also ideal for keeping short crops under control.

To buy: $7, walgreens.com.

Best Hair Mask

aussie.com

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Smooth Deep Conditioner
Ginseng root and olive oil tame frazzled ends while providing lasting softness. The best part? By the time you’re done shaving your legs, you’re ready to rinse. “My hair felt like spun silk afterward,” said one tester.

To buy: $4 at drugstores.

