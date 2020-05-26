These Are the Best Hair Products of All Time, According to Top Hairstylists

Main takeaways: Moisture, volumizing

Anh Co Tran: For dry hair, I start with the basics. A really moisturizing shampoo and treatment is essential to keeping hydrated locks. I recommend Milbon's Moisture Replenishing Shampoo ($46; beansbeauty.com) and Milbon's Smoothing Treatment ($32; beansbeauty.com) to give my clients' parched ends a little love. These two products pack a ton of moisture while still leaving your hair airy.

Jillian Halouska: I love to amp up fine locks by blow-drying Phyto's Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray ($30; revolve.com) into the hair. Rough drying for texture or using a round brush for more polish, it's incredibly versatile and is a major go-to for me.

Sabrina Porsche: I've found that Christophe Robin's Cleansing Volumizing Paste ($53; sephora.com) works great for me. It adds lots of volume and it leaves your hair smelling great afterwards.