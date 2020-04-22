6 Hair Masks to Revive Dry, Damaged Hair

While most people can wax poetic about their favorite shampoos and conditioners, they give the world of hair masks considerably less love. Using a mask at least once a week can work wonders for the overall texture, shine, and strength of your hair. Ahead, you'll find six amazing masks for bringing your damaged tresses back to life. Whether you're looking for an intensely hydrating or frizz-fighting formula, these are the best masking options for every hair goal.

1 For color-treated hair: Garnier Whole Blends Argan Oil & Cranberry Color Care Mask For Color-Treated Hair Dyeing your hair can strip strands of a lot of things, especially shine. This mask is made with Moroccan argan oil and North American cranberry extracts to rehydrate and, in turn, restore color vibrancy. For an even deeper treatment, apply the mask to damp strands, then wrap a warm towel around your hair and let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing. To buy: $7; cvs.com. 2 For shine: Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask Think of this as an anti-age cream for your hair. In the one tub you'll find everything you need to combat these seven signs of aging: breakage, split ends, frizz, unruly grays, dulled color, thinning, and dryness. Just 5-10 minutes post-shampoo will reap brighter, shinier results. To buy: $36; dermstore.com. 3 For hydration: Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask All the stress we put our hair through (hot tools, brushing, coloring) can leave hair brittle and dehydrated. This treatment includes argan oil, glycerin, and linseed extract to moisturize, smoothen, and strengthen parched strands. To buy: $16; sephora.com. 4 For smoothing: Ouai Treatment Masque If your hair resists styling, get it under control with this restoring mask. Artichoke leaf extract seals the cuticle for less frizz, more shine, and maximum protection against aggressors like heat and color. Tamarind seed extract delivers major hydration and creates a barrier to prevent further damage. To buy: $32; sephora.com. 5 For strengthening: It's A 10 Miracle Hair Mask Not quite sure what your hair needs, but know it needs a boost? Cover all the bases with this multitasking mask. Oat kernel extract, apricot kernel oil, sweet almond oil, and linseed extract restore moisture, deliver vitamins and antioxidants to strengthen, soothe the scalp, and promote healthy hair growth. Use a pump on the ends as a daily conditioner or as a mask all over strands once per week. To buy: $30; ulta.com. 6 For curls: DevaCurl Heaven In Hair The more moisturized your curls, the more manageable they'll be. This hydrating mask contains three types of butters (cupuaçu, murumuru, and cacao) to quench your hair, leaving you with defined curls that are easier to work with. To buy: $28; sephora.com.