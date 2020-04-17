I Tried Over 40 Drugstore Conditioners—These Are the Best for Every Hair Type
It's a good hair day in a bottle.
The haircare aisle can be overwhelming. There is a surplus of conditioners out there that promise smooth and silky hair, but many come with unwanted hair problems and side effects (i.e., flat hair, weird residues) or a nasty price tag. While I love trying new hair products, I also love me a good bargain, so I tried countless drugstore conditioners so you don’t have to. After you've lathered up with the best drugstore shampoos, follow up with these top hydrating picks (all under $20!) to help you score the perfect hair routine.
1
For dry hair: Dove Nutritive Solutions Conditioner Intensive Repair
This was one of the first drugstore conditioners I ever grabbed from my mom’s shower caddy, and one that I keep coming back to. I’m a dedicated fan because it's really conditioning, but not too heavy, so it won't weigh down even the limpest of hair.
To buy: $4; walgreens.com.
2
For thin hair: OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Conditioner
If your roots could use a little boost, try this nourishing combination of biotin and plumping collagen. Just one dose will give you mega-volume and dimension, but long-term, the hydrolyzed wheat proteins strengthen hair shafts to thicken them over time.
To buy: $6; ulta.com.
3
For straight hair: Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Argan Oil Of Morocco Conditioner Argan Oil of Morocco
I usually approach natural hair products with a bit of skepticism, but this one really works. An all-natural concoction of Moroccon argan oil and botanical ingredients combines to add shine and soften battered strands. In addition to being pH-balanced, it’s also infused with notes of citrus, exotic spices, and creamy vanilla that linger in your hair after you step out of the shower.
To buy: $6; walgreens.com.
4
For damaged hair: Nexxus Keraphix for Damaged Hair Conditioner
History has it that women of the Huangluo village in China just had one haircut their entire lifetime. Their secret to long locks? Fermented rice water. Rice has long been a storied secret of healthy hair, and this bottle is packed with it, along with keratin protein to reverse damage and help you achieve Rapunzel-esque lengths.
To buy: $12; ulta.com.
5
For curly hair: Not Your Mother's Naturals Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Conditioner
Conditioners on curly hair are tricky because you want to inject moisture while keeping the shape and bounce intact. This buttery formula enhances the shape of your natural curls by restoring hair's elasticity and shine without weighing them down.
To buy: $9; ulta.com.
RELATED: I Tried the Curly Girl Method on My Wavy Hair, and I’m Never Going Back
6
For color-treated hair: L'Oréal Paris Elvive Color Vibrancy Protecting Conditioner
You know the drill: it’s paraben-free, sulfate-free, and all the things that you need for color-treated hair. But this super gentle conditioner is also formulated with antioxidants and UV filters to help restore hair and guard it from color-fading sun (AKA no brassiness!).
To buy: $3; target.com.
7
For frizz: Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Conditioner, Frizzy, Dry, Unmanageable Hair
Thick hair needs a formula that can deeply soften, nourish, and tame frizz. This one from Garnier is like the holy trinity for hair types that seem to have a life of their own. After rinsing, you’ll be left with noticeably sleeker strands that you can’t stop running your fingers through.
To buy: $4; walgreens.com.