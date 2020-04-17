I Tried Over 40 Drugstore Conditioners—These Are the Best for Every Hair Type

Image zoom courtey of manufacterurers

The haircare aisle can be overwhelming. There is a surplus of conditioners out there that promise smooth and silky hair, but many come with unwanted hair problems and side effects (i.e., flat hair, weird residues) or a nasty price tag. While I love trying new hair products, I also love me a good bargain, so I tried countless drugstore conditioners so you don’t have to. After you've lathered up with the best drugstore shampoos, follow up with these top hydrating picks (all under $20!) to help you score the perfect hair routine.