The Best Beauty Products to Buy for Spring, According to Our Beauty Director
Eight beauty buys to simplify your routine—and make it more sustainable.
1
This new hair-care line has game-changing packaging, with recycled and recyclable material. It’s also smart (matte caps offer grip in the shower), sweet (each purchase supports reforestation efforts), and sexy (Capri-inspired scent). Plus, every product has the brand’s unique molecule complex to enhance shine and strengthen.
2
Maybe you can’t feel the sun yet, but these scents mimic its warmth for instant happiness. Yellow is fresh; red is rich. The bottles look like art and last forever.
3
This potent vitamin B3 serum refines pores, brightens spots, and smooths fine lines—it’s a maskne miracle worker.
4
Mix these two for a youthful glow: You get all the anti-aging goodness of retinol without the potential irritation, thanks to the calming facial milk.
5
A matte lipstick (in 10 hues) that doesn’t feel like shrink-wrap on lips—yes, please! Bonus: The blurring pigments conceal flakes.
6
At under a pound, it’s small but mighty. It cuts drying time and leaves strands oh-so shiny while not fatiguing your arm. But best of all, it’s extremely quiet (shh!).
7
This kit babies 4C coils—the tightest and most delicate—with a rich shampoo, two conditioners, and a styling cream.
8
Does your makeup fade or smudge? Lock it in place with this superfine water-based mist that imparts a soft-focus finish.