The Best Beauty Products to Buy for Spring, According to Our Beauty Director

Eight beauty buys to simplify your routine—and make it more sustainable.

By Heather Muir Maffei
Updated March 18, 2021
1

$52; saksfifthavenue.com

This new hair-care line has game-changing packaging, with recycled and recyclable material. It’s also smart (matte caps offer grip in the shower), sweet (each purchase supports reforestation efforts), and sexy (Capri-inspired scent). Plus, every product has the brand’s unique molecule complex to enhance shine and strengthen.

2

$98; sephora.com

Maybe you can’t feel the sun yet, but these scents mimic its warmth for instant happiness. Yellow is fresh; red is rich. The bottles look like art and last forever.

3

$48; dermstore.com

This potent vitamin B3 serum refines pores, brightens spots, and smooths fine lines—it’s a maskne miracle worker.

4

$120; marykay.com

Mix these two for a youthful glow: You get all the anti-aging goodness of retinol without the potential irritation, thanks to the calming facial milk.

5

$9; ulta.com

A matte lipstick (in 10 hues) that doesn’t feel like shrink-wrap on lips—yes, please! Bonus: The blurring pigments conceal flakes.

6

$150; sephora.com

At under a pound, it’s small but mighty. It cuts drying time and leaves strands oh-so shiny while not fatiguing your arm. But best of all, it’s extremely quiet (shh!).

7

$70; 4conly.com

This kit babies 4C coils—the tightest and most delicate—with a rich shampoo, two conditioners, and a styling cream.

8

$32; ulta.com

Does your makeup fade or smudge? Lock it in place with this superfine water-based mist that imparts a soft-focus finish.

