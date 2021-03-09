Do You Touch Your Hair Often? These Antibacterial Haircare Products Are for You

"We've all become lazy with our hair care routine but convenience is sometimes the enemy," says Cucinello. Case in point: dry shampoo. It might be the first thing you reach for when your hair gets greasy, but coating your oily strands with product rather than washing them can do more harm than good. Cucinello says dry shampoo is fine every once in a while, but it can mess with your scalp's pH if you reach for it more than your shampoo.