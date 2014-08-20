12 New Products That Could Totally Change Your Hair
Hair Fare
When you’re on vacation, sightseeing should take priority over hair care. Salon Grafix Play It Big! Volumizing Dry Shampoo makes it easy with a TSA-approved size and four different shades, including clear for redheads and those with harder-to-match hair colors. Bonus: In addition to freshening hair and absorbing oils, the dry shampoo builds body.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Loosen Up
For those times when you want your naturally very-curly hair just a bit less so, there’s John Frieda Frizz Ease Unwind Curls Calming Creme. Rather than rendering ringlets limp and lifeless, the cream, which contains polymers and conditioners, relaxes them into lovely waves. To use, work a quarter-size drop through wet hair. Air- or blow-dry as usual. Expect the formula to battle frizz all day.
To buy: $5, amazon.com.
Real Smooth
Finishing products can make hair look dull if they aren’t well dispersed. Avoid clumps with the Conair Argan Oil Treatment Strip Finishing Brush. Nestled within the boar bristles is a strip infused with argan oil (the shine ingredient du jour), which is distributed evenly throughout hair as you brush.
To buy: $11 at amazon.com. Treatment-strip refill, $8 at amazon.com.
Sun-Day Best
Help your hair take the heat. Spray on Bb. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer before facing the rays or wielding your dryer. Its blend of six lightweight oils, including nourishing coconut and argan, protects strands from the ravages of UV light and hot tools, including breakage and dullness.
To buy: $28, bumbleandbumble.com.
It’s a Stretch
Applying just five to seven pumps of Nexxus Color Assure Pre-Wash Primer to dry, color-treated hair before each shampoo will result in a tint that lasts twice as long as usual before fading. The wonder ingredients that make it possible? Conditioning oils that preserve pigment without coating strands, so only grime goes down the drain.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
Get a Grip
That bit of oil and grit on second-day hair gives hold to braids and twists. But for gloriously nongreasy tack from day one, put a drop of Oscar Blandi Pronto Braid Paste onto your hands before braiding. The thin film will help hairs to gel together.
To buy: $15, walmart.com.
In the Thick of It
When you have thinning hair and places to go, you can’t wait for a thickening treatment to kick in. Fortunately, Viviscal Hair Filler Fibers work instantly. Tap onto hair and blend with your fingers for a fuller effect. An electrostatic coating causes the fibers to cling to strands. Available in six shades.
To buy: From $25, target.com.
She’s Wearing a Scrunchie
The notorious hair elastic has been reincarnated as a, dare we say, stylish accessory, thanks to the addition of a bow. Scünci Bow Tie Scrunchies give any ponytail or bun a chic twist. And, yes, they still double as de facto bracelets.
To buy: $4, target.com.
Ahh, Fresh Hair
Loathe the idea of second-day hair but know that you really shouldn’t wash every day? Try Living Proof PHD Shampoo and Conditioner. The duo deep-cleans without slick silicones, so by day two, your hair will look and feel so clean that you won’t even want to lather up.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Great Shakes
Take this TSA-friendly styler on the road. Nevo by Pravana Lived-In Powder Potion sprinkles onto your palm as a powder, but when you rub your hands together, it morphs into a pomade. For hair of any type or length, use a tiny heap to add texture and hold, or a bit less to define the ends.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Tall Order
Ever since John Frieda introduced its foam hair-coloring kit five years ago, women have been requesting a full-size version of the glycerine-based conditioner that comes in the box. Ask and you shall receive: John Frieda Precision Foam Colour Intense After-Colour Conditioner enhances the shine and smoothness of newly (and not so newly) colored hair.
To buy: $8 at amazon.com.
Gray Matter
Besides being conspicuous, gray hairs can be wiry. Address both problems with a single swipe of Root Vanish by Kazumi. The tube is packed with a quick-dry gel hair color that’s mixed with hydrating botanicals to smooth scraggly strands. Bonus: the brush tip for easy application. Available in five shades.
To buy: $48, amazon.com.