These 8 Women Will Make You Wish You Had Gray Hair

By Heather Muir Maffei
Updated November 11, 2016
Peter Hapak
Do less and this could be you. Eight women prove the power of the super natural.
Peter Hapak

Name: Heidi Dolnick
Age: 44
Occupation: Project manager, Greenmarket Regional Grains Project

“I never considered dyeing my hair—it’s not where my priorities are. Gray hair makes me feel self-expressive. It’s incredibly fun.”

Peter Hapak

Name: Jody Kozlow Gardner
Age: 51
Occupation: Student in food studies master’s program at New York University

“When women ask about going gray, I say, ‘Go for it.’ Commit to what you have; it was meant to be, and that’s the most flattering.”

Peter Hapak

Name: Pamela Wendel
Age: 32
Occupation: Pediatric anesthesiologist

“People take me more seriously now that I’m gray—I’m clearly old enough to be a doctor. There are a lot of different shades in my hair. My fiancé asks me, ‘What color is your hair?’“

Peter Hapak

Name: Aeriel Brown
Age: 38
Occupation: Photo editor

“I like the tension between gray hair and a young face. It distinguishes me, just like the gap in my teeth. It sounds clichéd, but when I went cold turkey and quit dyeing, I felt free.”

Peter Hapak

Name: Ty Alexander
Age: 39
Occupation: Author of Things I Wish I Knew Before My Mom Died and blogger at gorgeousingrey.com

“When I was 14, I got my first gray hair and my period on the same day. I was a little traumatized, but I also felt like I had arrived. Last year, I dyed a piece blue. My hair makes me feel special—like a unicorn.”

Peter Hapak

Name: Lari Washburn
Age: 67
Occupation: Painter, ceramicist

“I had every intention of continuing to color my hair. But at 50, I realized I didn’t want to do it anymore. For me, being authentic meant going gray. People respect it.”

Peter Hapak

Name: Susan Eng
Age: 50
Occupation: Acupuncturist and doctor of Chinese medicine

“I’m proud to have turned 50. We can age well, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I don’t think about my hair much. I accept it in the same good humor as I do the rest of myself.”

Peter Hapak

Name: Susan Lawrence
Age: 61
Occupation: Denim-apparel consultant

“Gray hair allows me to have more free time. It means I’m an independent person. If someone doesn’t understand that, it’s not worth trying to explain. I love when people ask, ‘Can I touch your hair?’“

