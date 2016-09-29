These 8 Women Will Make You Wish You Had Gray Hair
Silver Fox
Name: Heidi Dolnick
Age: 44
Occupation: Project manager, Greenmarket Regional Grains Project
“I never considered dyeing my hair—it’s not where my priorities are. Gray hair makes me feel self-expressive. It’s incredibly fun.”
Mane Attraction
Name: Jody Kozlow Gardner
Age: 51
Occupation: Student in food studies master’s program at New York University
“When women ask about going gray, I say, ‘Go for it.’ Commit to what you have; it was meant to be, and that’s the most flattering.”
Waves of Gray
Name: Pamela Wendel
Age: 32
Occupation: Pediatric anesthesiologist
“People take me more seriously now that I’m gray—I’m clearly old enough to be a doctor. There are a lot of different shades in my hair. My fiancé asks me, ‘What color is your hair?’“
Silver Lining
Name: Aeriel Brown
Age: 38
Occupation: Photo editor
“I like the tension between gray hair and a young face. It distinguishes me, just like the gap in my teeth. It sounds clichéd, but when I went cold turkey and quit dyeing, I felt free.”
Icy Cool
Name: Ty Alexander
Age: 39
Occupation: Author of Things I Wish I Knew Before My Mom Died and blogger at gorgeousingrey.com
“When I was 14, I got my first gray hair and my period on the same day. I was a little traumatized, but I also felt like I had arrived. Last year, I dyed a piece blue. My hair makes me feel special—like a unicorn.”
Snow White
Name: Lari Washburn
Age: 67
Occupation: Painter, ceramicist
“I had every intention of continuing to color my hair. But at 50, I realized I didn’t want to do it anymore. For me, being authentic meant going gray. People respect it.”
Salt-and-Pepper
Name: Susan Eng
Age: 50
Occupation: Acupuncturist and doctor of Chinese medicine
“I’m proud to have turned 50. We can age well, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I don’t think about my hair much. I accept it in the same good humor as I do the rest of myself.”
Shining Armor
Name: Susan Lawrence
Age: 61
Occupation: Denim-apparel consultant
“Gray hair allows me to have more free time. It means I’m an independent person. If someone doesn’t understand that, it’s not worth trying to explain. I love when people ask, ‘Can I touch your hair?’“