Good news: You have the easiest hair type for this style, says Anthony Cristiano, a Chicago- based runway stylist. Just air-dry or blow-dry, tousle, and go.





If your hair is very fine, use a light volumizing spray on wet strands. For slightly longer lengths, spritz a lifting spray on damp roots.

For slightly longer lengths, spritz a lifting spray on damp roots. Set your dryer on a warm or medium heat setting and lightly blow your hair upward. The key: Go against the direction of growth, to build body.

and lightly blow your hair upward. The key: Go against the direction of growth, to build body. Gently lift hair with your fingers. And skip setting the style with heavy products. If you have fine hair that falls flat fast, however, mist on a light hair spray, like L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray ($15 at drugstores), a favorite of runway pros.

Feeling inspired? Find more styling ideas for your pixie cut or other short hairstyle.