6 Office-Ready Hairstyles You Can Do in 10 Minutes or Less
Half Crown Braid
If you have medium to long hair, this elegant style offers the benefits of wearing your hair down while keeping it out of your face. Just two simple braids will make your co-workers think you spent the entire morning prepping.
Photo and style from Hair Romance. See the full tutorial here.
Weaved Ponytail
This elegant take on the traditional low pony adds a little sophistication and fun to a hairstyle more often reserved for casual days. No need to fuss with hair straighteners in the morning—this will disguise even the worst case of bedhead.
Photo and style from Twist Me Pretty. See the full tutorial here.
Braided Bangs Half Up
Growing out your bangs? Consider this the chic way to finally get them off your forehead. The braid adds a special touch to the traditional half-up style, meaning it’ll stand out on a Friday at the office.
Photo and style from the Ma Nouvelle Mode. See the full tutorial here.
Simple French Roll
This lovely style will make a statement during an interview or important meeting. It’s perfect for second (or even third!) day hair, and has all of the wow with none of the headache. Just wrap, tuck, and pin, and you’re on your way.
Photo and style from Treasures & Travels. See the full tutorial here.
Twisted “Phony”tail
Those with shorter cuts can fake an up-do, too. This ponytail cheat is ideal for getting your hair out of your face and still looking elegant. It’s much easier than it looks, all you need is hairspray, a few bobby pins, and a clear elastic.
Photo and style from The Small Things Blog. See the full tutorial here.
Braided French Twist
If you have a big event after work, this day-into-night style will become your go-to. The braided up-do works best on hair that has some texture and isn’t squeaky-clean (so now you have license to hit the snooze button and skip the shower).
Photo and style from Irrelephant. See the full tutorial here.