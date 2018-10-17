Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re someone who fights a daily battle against frizz or rogue baby hairs that refuse to comply with any and all styling products, you’ll know the struggle for a good hair day is real. Between the hot tools, the weather, the products, and the amount of patience that beget a good head of hair, it’s safe to say that the process of mastering perfectly tamed tresses is tough and universally understood. Enter Dyson’s must-have beauty product—a genius hair tool that curls, waves, smooths, and blow dries without the need for extreme heat. (Once you fully recover from the gravity of that last statement, read on.)

When Dyson unveiled the Dyson Airwap Styler in October 2018, beauty fanatics everywhere jumped at the chance to say goodbye to bad hair days for good. As one of the most advanced pieces of beauty technology, the Airwrap spiked so much in popularity, it quickly sold out, especially at huge retailers like Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta, and Bed Bath & Beyond. It took the beauty industry by storm, with a waitlist quickly totaling 133,000 people, as more people wanted to snag the device before the holidays.

Luckily, the Airwrap is finally available again at multiple retailers including Sephora, where 30,000 customers have marked it as a favorite, which is perfect timing because it’s a must-have gift again this year for the beauty-obsessed. But why is the Airwrap worth the investment, you might ask? The innovative, all-in-one tool styles hair without the risk of damage associated with most heat stylers. Dyson essentially harnessed the power of the digital motors used in its vacuums to engineer a unique styling tool that can take wet hair to multiple, blown-out styles in half the time of its competitors and without the heat damage.

Image zoom Dyson

The wet-to-dry hair styler took over six years to perfect with 230 engineers and scientists working on more than 600 prototypes, plus it’s powered by a digital motor that ejects a high-pressure jet of air through six different slots placed around the barrel. Once this occurs, hair magically wraps around the barrel as a result of a physical phenomenon called the Coanda Effect. Sure, the aerodynamic concept is far from simple, but we’re not here to complain when the possibility of flawless hair is concerned.

No matter your hair type, you can use the Dyson Airwrap Complete to achieve several hairstyles, whether you want full, bouncy curls or straight, blow-out hair. What’s great about the Airwrap Styler is that it comes with everything you need for multiple styles (complete with a case!), including a base, a pre-Styling dryer, two 1.2-inch curling barrels, two 1.6-inch curling barrels, a firm smoothing brush, a soft smoothing brush, and a round volumizing brush. So even if you have thin, flat hair or uncontrollably frizzy, thick hair, the Airwrap is equipped to achieve those salon-ready looks you can never seem to perfect on your own.

So, how much will this Swiss-army knife of styling tools set you back? Since it’s finally back in stock, you can currently snag the Airwrap Complete Styler for a cool $549—a one-time price that seems reasonable compared to those hefty monthly bills at Drybar.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler