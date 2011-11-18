Dramatic Hair and Makeup Looks
Multibraid Bun
Try this chignon with a twist when you don’t have time to wash your hair (that bit of grease gives the style some hold). Brush your hair into a low ponytail. Split the ponytail into three sections of varying thickness, then braid each section. Next, take one of the braids and wind it around the base of the two remaining braids. Bobby-pin it in place as you wind, to form the base of the bun. Do the same with the remaining braids until you have a complete bun. If your hair is short, here’s a different strategy: Pull your hair back to the extent that you can, slide in an elastic or a barrette, and build the chignon using a clip-in braided extension (such as Hair U Wear Clip-In Rope Braid Hair Extension, $9, ulta.com).
Peacock Eyes
For the iridescent effect here, makeup artist Spring Super, who produced all the makeup looks in this story, suggests smoothing a skin-toned primer on your entire lid (she used Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream in Warm Beige; $22, sephora.com) to prevent creasing. Then top with a richly pigmented blue shadow (such as Nars Matte Eyeshadow in China Blue, $23, narscosmetics.com). Next, apply a bright violet shadow (like MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Star Violet, $15, maccosmetics.com) on just the lid’s center—the most visible part—for added drama. And to really set the look aflutter, glue on Elise Faux feather Eyelashes #430 ($4, madamemadeline.com).
Shimmery Lips
Nothing gives you a little razzle-dazzle quite like sparkle. For the elegant mega-wattage of this look, you’ll need “a double dose of color,” says Super. First apply glittery lipstick (such as Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Perle in Sparkling Pink, $34, yslbeautyus.com). Then follow with a just-as-sparkly gloss in a similar color (such as Yves Saint Laurent Golden Gloss in Golden Isolence, $30, yslbeautyus.com) for extra intensity and shine. If you want to play it safer, Super says, you can simply top the lipstick with a pat of shimmery metallic eye shadow (such as Revlon Luxurious Color Diamond Lust Eye Shadow in Starry Pink, $5 at drugstores) in the center of your lower lip. This gives you a more subtle, less wet effect. This technique also produces longer-lasting results, since the powder seals in the creamy base.
Feathered Ponytail
Plumes send your style quotient soaring, and they’re a sophisticated way to get in on the hair-feather trend. First you’ll have to take a trip to the craft store for a multifeather plume. One that contrasts with your hair color gives you an eye-catching (and head-turning) effect. Next, gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic. Slip the base of the feather under the elastic, then wrap a thin section of hair from the ponytail around the elastic to hide it, recommends Kevin Mancuso, the creative director for Nexxus, in New York City, and the mastermind behind all the hair looks in this story. Hold the wrap and the feather in place with one strategically placed bobby pin.
Glitter-Dipped Lashes
This fanciful touch is just barely noticeable—until someone gets close. You’ll need: a set of false lashes (such as Sephora Collection False Lashes Astonish, $8, sephora.com), an eyelash adhesive (such as Duo Eyelash Adhesive, $8, sephora.com), a straight pin (don’t worry—it’s not going anywhere near your eyes), and fine glitter (such as MAC Cosmetics Pigment in Fuchsia, $20, maccosmetics.com). First cover the tips of the false lashes with eyelash adhesive. Separate them with the straight pin as needed. While the lash tips are still wet, dip them in the glitter; set them aside to dry for about 10 minutes. Next, apply the lash adhesive to the lash strips and place them on your lids, as close to the lash lines as possible. For a toned-down effect, not to mention a less ambitious art project, coat your lashes in black mascara (such as DiorShow 360, $36, sephora.com), then sweep a glittery mascara (such as Hard Candy Lash Tinsel Glitter Mascara in Seventeen’s a Dream, $6, walmart.com) onto just the lash tips.
An Elaborate Updo
Like a meringue cake, this style will earn you huge points for presentation and is relatively easy to produce. The key is keeping your hair soft and pliable, so the updo looks “chic and spontaneous—like a gorgeous accident,” says Mancuso, rather than like a bad prom moment. Begin by prepping dry hair with a healthy dose of mousse (such as Nexxus Mousse Plus Volumizing Foam Styler, $11 at drugstores) for hold that lasts. Next, blast your roots with a dryer while lifting the hair with your fingertips to build volume. Smooth the ends with a round brush. Then pull back your hair to the nape of your neck and twist it up, toward the crown, into “an old-school French twist,” says Mancuso. Anchor the updo with a long, strong bobby pin and let the ends stick out at the top. Last, take thin sections of this loose spray of hair and haphazardly wrap them around the uppermost part of the twist, securing them with bobby pins. Set with soft-hold hair spray.