How to Do the Glam Ponytail

The secret to this ponytail? There’s actually less to it than meets the eye. “It looks so much more complicated than it really is,” says hairstylist Kate Bryan. “All it takes is twisting your hair off your neck. You’ll look like you spent a ton of time and money getting your hair done at a salon, when you actually did it yourself in under 10 minutes.” The ponytail ends in a cascade of curls, so if you don’t come by them naturally, create them with hot rollers or a curling iron with a 1.25-inch barrel. (If you need a refresher, see Bryan’s video tutorial on how to curl hair with hot rollers or how to use a curling iron.) Hair should be clean to start, but if you need a little texture, spray dry shampoo throughout, and run your fingers through your hair to distribute it. If your hair is flat at the crown, tease it a bit or spray on a little volumizer. And if your hair is shorter than collarbone length, follow the directions only through step 4, skipping the actual ponytail, to adapt the style.Read on for the step-by-step how-tos, or click here to see the video tutorial for the Glam Ponytail.